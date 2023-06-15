- Added an option to hide damage values
- Added an option to automatically control effect visibility
- Added an option to move the organ compatibility description to the top of the information bar
- Added an option to set FPS
- Reworked Japanese, Russian, Portuguese, Spanish localization
- Improved the chance of picking up organs with better compatibility for some characters in Stage 5
- Reduced organ activation frequency penalty for Statue while moving
- Fixed a bug that where the organs on the right of the Gland could not be triggered
Bio Prototype update for 15 June 2023
QoL Improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
