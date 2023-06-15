 Skip to content

Bio Prototype update for 15 June 2023

QoL Improvements

Build 11476636

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added an option to hide damage values
  • Added an option to automatically control effect visibility
  • Added an option to move the organ compatibility description to the top of the information bar
  • Added an option to set FPS
  • Reworked Japanese, Russian, Portuguese, Spanish localization
  • Improved the chance of picking up organs with better compatibility for some characters in Stage 5
  • Reduced organ activation frequency penalty for Statue while moving
  • Fixed a bug that where the organs on the right of the Gland could not be triggered

