Update 1.2.0 released!

With updates, we aim to increase the depth of gameplay and increase the amount of content available. This update focuses on these things. A new planet with its own Leviathan, new mechanics, and more are in this update.
- Added Critical Damage Chance mechanic. Character critical chance can be modified by abilities and character’s characteristics itself.
- Added Knowledge Totem mechanic. Now you can find a new abilities, which will drop in random in future «runs».
- Added some new abilities, which can be unlocked with Knowledge Totem.
- Added new planet with a sand environment and new enemies waves.
- Added new Leviathan for the new planet.
- Added death effect on character die, it allows player better understand when him was eliminated, when there a lot of enemies, it can be helpful to understand, what happened.
- Added a new NPC type, you can meet it closer to a late game.
- Grapple Hook was balanced a bit.
- Better projectile effect for enemies on a first location.
- Better Leviathans healthbar.
- Some music effects were added to make playing more comfy.
- Some game optimizations were made.
- Minor code improvements.
