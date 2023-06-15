 Skip to content

Echo Storm update for 15 June 2023

Update 1.2.0 released!

View all patches · Build 11476611 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With updates, we aim to increase the depth of gameplay and increase the amount of content available. This update focuses on these things. A new planet with its own Leviathan, new mechanics, and more are in this update.

  • Added Critical Damage Chance mechanic. Character critical chance can be modified by abilities and character’s characteristics itself.
  • Added Knowledge Totem mechanic. Now you can find a new abilities, which will drop in random in future «runs».
  • Added some new abilities, which can be unlocked with Knowledge Totem.
  • Added new planet with a sand environment and new enemies waves.
  • Added new Leviathan for the new planet.
  • Added death effect on character die, it allows player better understand when him was eliminated, when there a lot of enemies, it can be helpful to understand, what happened.
  • Added a new NPC type, you can meet it closer to a late game.
  • Grapple Hook was balanced a bit.
  • Better projectile effect for enemies on a first location.
  • Better Leviathans healthbar.
  • Some music effects were added to make playing more comfy.
  • Some game optimizations were made.
  • Minor code improvements.

