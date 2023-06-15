Test suit Update - Rise to the fairy

Share · View all patches · Build 11476595 · Last edited 15 June 2023 – 10:13:15 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Updated on June 15:

New skin: Master the heavenly way and respect the line

(Click on the upper left corner of the character interface to replace the appearance)

Increase the ascension of the crossing. After cultivating to the peak of the crossing, you can pass through a lightning storm every thousand years, and ascend to become a fairy after success. Add adventure content: Time and Space Rift, Fairy Spirit cage, Ancient Medicine Garden, Six Path Lei Chi, Nine Days of Secret Land, the source of spirit veins, etc., will be opened randomly during the cultivation process.

· Space-time crack: Those who have the edge can get the top affix of the furnace and refining furnace.

· Fairy Cage: After releasing the seal, you can obtain various elements of the life magic weapon (other ways will be reduced)

· Ancient Medicine Garden: can obtain thousands of years, thousands of years of medicinal herbs

· Six kinds of Lei Chi: After a hundred years of quenching Lei Chi, you can change the type of knot Dan attribute of the practitioner

· The Secret Realm of Nine days: You can get blessings of random Lingroot, qualification and Shou Yuan attributes

The source of spiritual veins: you can directly obtain a large number of Reiki cultivation for inheritance