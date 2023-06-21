Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop – Update 2.29 is available for download

We just released Update 2.29 for Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop. The update includes a number of bug fixes and game improvements. Here are the detailed patch notes:

Patch notes: Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop - Update 2.29 (PC/PlayStation/Xbox):

Fixed an issue where the LED Display on buses cannot be customized

Fixed an issue with vehicle audio delay

Fixed an issue with Payday sound effect won’t stop

Fixed an issue with the Mission “A New Way”

Fixed a crash when connecting to a multiplayer session

Fixed crashes when loading really old save games

Reduced penalty for pedestrian collision (negative impression remains)

Map Extension DLC - Fixed an issue where “Otter Rock Dam to Highlander Park in 10 minutes” mission cannot be completed

Fixed an issue DLC missions cannot be started if a player finishes the main missions while the DLC was already activated but not started

Note: The next update focusing on additional issues is currently under construction and will follow as soon as possible.

Your Bus Simulator team