Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop – Update 2.29 is available for download

We just released Update 2.29 for Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop. The update includes a number of bug fixes and game improvements. Here are the detailed patch notes:
- Fixed an issue where the LED Display on buses cannot be customized
- Fixed an issue with vehicle audio delay
- Fixed an issue with Payday sound effect won’t stop
- Fixed an issue with the Mission “A New Way”
- Fixed a crash when connecting to a multiplayer session
- Fixed crashes when loading really old save games
- Reduced penalty for pedestrian collision (negative impression remains)
- Map Extension DLC - Fixed an issue where “Otter Rock Dam to Highlander Park in 10 minutes” mission cannot be completed
- Fixed an issue DLC missions cannot be started if a player finishes the main missions while the DLC was already activated but not started
Note: The next update focusing on additional issues is currently under construction and will follow as soon as possible.
