Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop update for 21 June 2023

Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop – Update 2.29 is available for download

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We just released Update 2.29 for Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop. The update includes a number of bug fixes and game improvements. Here are the detailed patch notes:

Patch notes: Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop - Update 2.29 (PC/PlayStation/Xbox):

  • Fixed an issue where the LED Display on buses cannot be customized
  • Fixed an issue with vehicle audio delay
  • Fixed an issue with Payday sound effect won’t stop
  • Fixed an issue with the Mission “A New Way”
  • Fixed a crash when connecting to a multiplayer session
  • Fixed crashes when loading really old save games
  • Reduced penalty for pedestrian collision (negative impression remains)
  • Map Extension DLC - Fixed an issue where “Otter Rock Dam to Highlander Park in 10 minutes” mission cannot be completed
  • Fixed an issue DLC missions cannot be started if a player finishes the main missions while the DLC was already activated but not started

Note: The next update focusing on additional issues is currently under construction and will follow as soon as possible.

Your Bus Simulator team

