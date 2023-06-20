 Skip to content

Movavi Video Editor 23 update for 20 June 2023

Update 23.4.1 is here!

Patchnotes
Check out the new stuff:
  • New free media and effects.

We've added cool transitions and expanded our collections of effects, backgrounds, intros, titles, and stickers!

  • Minor improvements and bug fixes.

