Build 11476374

Hi! A new language has arrived and the gamepad controls have been tweaked.

1.0.30 PATCH NOTES

Localisation:

Added Polish language version.

QoL

Improved controller support - the game should be now playable without the occasional mouse support.

I'm starting to work on new features and balancing updates now. Take care!