Greetings Warlander!

From 9:00 am June 16th, 2023 to 8:59 am June 18th, 2023 (UTC),

players will receive one extra reward at the end of each Battle!

This is your chance to win rewards you haven't seen yet, so don't miss it!

βš”οΈ Your Warlander Team πŸ›‘οΈ

