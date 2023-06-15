v.98444: LEFEBVRE Patch notes

Operations
- Operations end menu now displays a custom conclusion text
- Added the new operation: Götterdämmerung
- Fix the AI behavior at the end game of the operation "the kitzingen ruse"
- Added two variations of the SU-24M (clu / nplm) to the IA's battlegroup, in order to make it more dangerous from above, and to give a wider range of possible counter-uses to the player's aviation.
- Added a small delay before the IA start attacking the player's positions, in order to make the AA Objective feel less unfair.
- Minor IA ressources tweaks.
Tutorials
- Corrected a display error in "Deployment" tutorial
Code Fixes
- Fixed display of transparent infantry in vehicles
- Fixed the display of unit carcasses, when they were destroyed during their selection
- Fixed some weapons getting stuck on Reloading
- Fixed aircraft progress bar display
- Fixed a crash that could occur when pressing the resell button on a unit, while its self reselling was taking place
- Fixed a rare case in multiplayer where planes would get stuck in transit
- Fixed traits that could activate when deploying a unit that was not actually on the map yet
- Increased threshold to pass stun
- Helicopter crash survivors receive a lot of stress
- Fixed a bug that sometimes displayed a black square on the map or with FX
- Vehicule smoke is fired on the front arc only
- Fixed a bug of enemy planes that triggered the shock line from the ground units
- Correction of a bug which made it possible to activate a line with a unit ghost, not yet on the map
Features
- Addition of 2 new divisions: 119opt (pact) and 11acr (NATO)
Generic
- Shock capacity has now an icon and inflict 50% more damage on enemy
- Shock and IFV capacities radius have been updated to around 300m ingame.
- GBU 27 and KAB 1500kr weapon icons added
- Adding a timer in the score bar, which indicates the remaining time before a player saves or lost
NATO
- Fix roland 3 price error, now at 135 pts on par with french version
- Increased MARDER 1A2 MILAN's speed from 59 to 63km/h, on par with the "vanilla" MARDER 1A2
PACT
- Increased SU-24M [CLU2]'s price from 230 to 260
- ZiS-2 canon icon added
- Added IFV trait to RAZV. BMP-1P & AUFKL. BMP-1
- Increased SU-25 [CLU] from 170 to 190
- Decreased AMX-13/90 from 65 to 60
- Decreased SPW-40P2 KONKURS' price from 85 to 75, on par with its Soviet counterpart
- Correcting 2S3's gun name from 2A36 to 2A33
- Increasing 2S3 AKATSIYA's number of ammo from 29 to 45
79GTD
- Removed SU-24M [CLU] from the division
- Added Su-24M [CLU2]
- Removed T-62M1 from the division
- Removed all T-80U & T-80UD from the division
- Added the new T-80BV Izd. 29 (faster T-80BV with better ATGM)
- Increased T-80BV "Beast"'s base availability from 4 to 6, on par with T-80BV
3AD
- Removed LRS from the division
Changed files in this update