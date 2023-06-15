 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WARNO update for 15 June 2023

v.98444: LEFEBVRE Patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11476201 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Operations
  • Operations end menu now displays a custom conclusion text
  • Added the new operation: Götterdämmerung
  • Fix the AI behavior at the end game of the operation "the kitzingen ruse"
  • Added two variations of the SU-24M (clu / nplm) to the IA's battlegroup, in order to make it more dangerous from above, and to give a wider range of possible counter-uses to the player's aviation.
  • Added a small delay before the IA start attacking the player's positions, in order to make the AA Objective feel less unfair.
  • Minor IA ressources tweaks.
Tutorials
  • Corrected a display error in "Deployment" tutorial
Code Fixes
  • Fixed display of transparent infantry in vehicles
  • Fixed the display of unit carcasses, when they were destroyed during their selection
  • Fixed some weapons getting stuck on Reloading
  • Fixed aircraft progress bar display
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when pressing the resell button on a unit, while its self reselling was taking place
  • Fixed a rare case in multiplayer where planes would get stuck in transit
  • Fixed traits that could activate when deploying a unit that was not actually on the map yet
  • Increased threshold to pass stun
  • Helicopter crash survivors receive a lot of stress
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes displayed a black square on the map or with FX
  • Vehicule smoke is fired on the front arc only
  • Fixed a bug of enemy planes that triggered the shock line from the ground units
  • Correction of a bug which made it possible to activate a line with a unit ghost, not yet on the map
Features
  • Addition of 2 new divisions: 119opt (pact) and 11acr (NATO)
Generic
  • Shock capacity has now an icon and inflict 50% more damage on enemy
  • Shock and IFV capacities radius have been updated to around 300m ingame.
  • GBU 27 and KAB 1500kr weapon icons added
  • Adding a timer in the score bar, which indicates the remaining time before a player saves or lost
NATO
  • Fix roland 3 price error, now at 135 pts on par with french version
  • Increased MARDER 1A2 MILAN's speed from 59 to 63km/h, on par with the "vanilla" MARDER 1A2

PACT

  • Increased SU-24M [CLU2]'s price from 230 to 260
  • ZiS-2 canon icon added
  • Added IFV trait to RAZV. BMP-1P & AUFKL. BMP-1
  • Increased SU-25 [CLU] from 170 to 190
  • Decreased AMX-13/90 from 65 to 60
  • Decreased SPW-40P2 KONKURS' price from 85 to 75, on par with its Soviet counterpart
  • Correcting 2S3's gun name from 2A36 to 2A33
  • Increasing 2S3 AKATSIYA's number of ammo from 29 to 45

79GTD

  • Removed SU-24M [CLU] from the division
  • Added Su-24M [CLU2]
  • Removed T-62M1 from the division
  • Removed all T-80U & T-80UD from the division
  • Added the new T-80BV Izd. 29 (faster T-80BV with better ATGM)
  • Increased T-80BV "Beast"'s base availability from 4 to 6, on par with T-80BV

3AD

  • Removed LRS from the division

Changed files in this update

WARNO Content Depot 1611601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link