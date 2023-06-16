Rule the Waves 3 - Update 1.00.14

We are happy to announce another update for Rule the Waves 3. Included in the patch are numerous bug fixes and UI improvements. Read the full changelog below.
What’s New in Version 1.00.14
- Fixed a bug with warning when the player has exactly 2 AMC in peacetime, instead of more than 2.
- Fixed a bug with unrest sometimes unintentionally increasing when industrial productivity increases.
- More variation in first carrier AI design for some nations.
- Fixed a rare bug where an enemy ship could get speed 0, which would generate error messages in battle creation.
- Fixed a bug with Unit machinery sometimes being applied in battle even though the ship was designed without it.
- Fixed a bug with DD and CL division commanders not being auto assigned when they should be.
- Damage control training will now not be selectable before the tech is researched.
- Fixed a bug in the display of medium and heavy SAM ranges against surface targets.
- Fixed a bug where scrapped ships could turn up as coastal patrols in battles.
- Added function to multi select air units and make them night capable.
- Fixed a bug with industrialists complaining about the Navy buying foreign aircraft even if nation has no aircraft industry (China).
- Fixed a bug with magnetic pistols doctrine choice not being saved.
- Removed non-functioning auto ammo choice checkbox in doctrine screen.
- Made sure the DD request event does not fire before DDs are invented.
- You will now no longer be reminded if the museum ship is a carrier and has no aircraft assigned.
- The close button in the division editor now keeps alignment to the right edge of the screen.
- Fixed a bug with secondary hit modifier from director control sometimes wrongly calculated.
- Fixed a bug with small ships detaching/slowing down to quickly from flooding, and large ships being to slow to do it.
- User preferences, added option for no popups when divisions lose contact.
- Increased starting distance in battles with long radar ranges (this will primarily affect the missile age).
- CVL must now have a displacement of at least 6000 tons and a speed of at least 15 knots.
- Separated the commander and division submenus in the ships in service popup menu.
- In the ships in service popup menu, you can now reassign a ship to another division even if it already is in a division.
- Made it possible to assign officers to command destroyer divisions from the officers tab.
- Added a check for ship name being used when naming new ship classes.
- Added "Independent" in the role selection screen of the division editor (= effectively no specified role).
- Division editor: Made it possible to move divisions up or down in the division list.
- When creating a division and changing the type of an already autonamed division, a new appropriate name can be autogenerated.
- Made sure aircraft maneuverability can never go negative.
- Probably fixed a bug that could corrupt savefiles (hard to recreate the bug).
- Tweaked the AI to be more sensitive to threats to its home area.
- The VP display is now updated immediately after the player or the AI declines battle instead of at the end of turn processing.
- The visual equipment list in the design window is now cleared when you press "Clear all values" for the ship design.
- Added a button to clear all visuals.
- Reduced the chance of AI nations allying if they have incompatible government systems.
- Officers are now sorted on rank value and not on rank as text.
- Copy and paste air unit will now also copy carrier capable and night capable characteristics.
- Added option to center the map on selected possession when selecting possessions after a peace.
- Improved the list in the officer selection screen with sortable columns for traits.
- Added some Rear Admirals to the officer pool at the start of a new game.
- Added query for automatic mirroring of opposite mount when moving tertiary gun mounts.
- There is now a chance for officers in the starting pool to have their traits known at start.
- The player will now be asked about auto scrapping all AMCs after a war.
- Prevented an error when pressing OK on an aircraft prototype request without selecting a role.
- Ships transferred as reparations or lend lease are now automatically removed from division organization.
- Fixed a misleading description text in research of Wireless Telegraphy.
