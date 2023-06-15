 Skip to content

King Of Swords update for 15 June 2023

Update 0.0.8

Update 0.0.8

Hello to everybody,

we have a big update here. I added more Mobs from the dark side.
When you kill an enemy, a random Item will drop.
The Score counts towards the public LeaderBoard Score.
So you can compete for Score with others from around the world. Will you redo my Score? :)

The game still has bugs and unfinished business that I am constantly working on. Please be patient.
With each update, many things are fixed, and whenever something is broken now,
so hopefully it will be fixed in the next update.

Thank you for purchasing the game - Enjoy!
FussyCraft

