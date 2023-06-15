 Skip to content

Train Operator 377 update for 15 June 2023

Update to version 1.011

Build 11476071

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a minor update which adresses some issues with the 'apraisel' scoring system.

In addition, the view settings ( cab position & zoom, scenery / track orientation ) are now remembered for the duration that the application is running along with other settings applied during a run.

The view settings can now be saved for when the application is re-launched or reset to defaults from the options page - see the last page of the ( updated ) PDF for further details.

Changed files in this update

