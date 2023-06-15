Update to version 1.011

This is a minor update which adresses some issues with the 'apraisel' scoring system.

In addition, the view settings ( cab position & zoom, scenery / track orientation ) are now remembered for the duration that the application is running along with other settings applied during a run.

The view settings can now be saved for when the application is re-launched or reset to defaults from the options page - see the last page of the ( updated ) PDF for further details.