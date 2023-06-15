 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Thriving City: Song update for 15 June 2023

Update v0.5.16

Share · View all patches · Build 11476029 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Players, happy labor day! v0.5.16 has been updated!

  1. UI optimization and rich styles of private loan
  2. Add military positioning function
  3. Review content can be skipped by ESC
  4. Revise some copy and add missing text display
  5. Fix the display error of chart death statistics
  6. Fix the bug that do not occur in private loan under certain circumstances

We will continue to optimize other issues, and we will complete and update them as soon as possible. Thank you very much for your patience and support!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1956801 Depot 1956801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link