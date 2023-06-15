Update v0.5.16

Dear Players, happy labor day! v0.5.16 has been updated!

UI optimization and rich styles of private loan Add military positioning function Review content can be skipped by ESC Revise some copy and add missing text display Fix the display error of chart death statistics Fix the bug that do not occur in private loan under certain circumstances

We will continue to optimize other issues, and we will complete and update them as soon as possible. Thank you very much for your patience and support!