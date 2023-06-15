You thought summer was going to be a breeze? No, it’s time to go down into the Complex again and obey The Wardens bidding. ALT://Rundown 5.0 Rebirth is out now with 13 additional expeditions for you and your team to suffer in. For many veterans, Rebirth was the Rundown that really tested their skill and teamwork.
And if your team is still struggling with R4E1 you can take a break for now. Rundowns aren’t deactivated anymore when new ones open, bringing the total available expeditions to 58. Unfinished challenges will still be there when you are ready for them. But there is also an E1 in ALT://Rundown 5.0 so gather your friends and brace for descension.
PATCH NOTES
NEW FEATURES & CHANGES
- Added ALT://Rundown 5.0 Rebirth with 13 Expeditions
WEAPON CHANGES
Added
- Hanaway PSB Double Tap Rifle
- Accrat ND6 Heavy SMG
- Buckland SBS III Sawed-off Shotgun
Changed
Sawed-Off Shotgun
- Increased damage
- Reduced ammo
- Slightly reduced shot delay
Heavy SMG
- Slightly increased damage
- Slightly increased range
Double Tab Rifle
- Slightly increased ammo
BUG FIXES
- Fixed bug where “Items required for scan” text stays red even when the item is in the scan.
If you consider buying GTFO, it would be wise to wait for our sale that starts Monday the 19th, 19:00 CEST.
Changed files in this update