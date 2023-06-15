You thought summer was going to be a breeze? No, it’s time to go down into the Complex again and obey The Wardens bidding. ALT://Rundown 5.0 Rebirth is out now with 13 additional expeditions for you and your team to suffer in. For many veterans, Rebirth was the Rundown that really tested their skill and teamwork.

And if your team is still struggling with R4E1 you can take a break for now. Rundowns aren’t deactivated anymore when new ones open, bringing the total available expeditions to 58. Unfinished challenges will still be there when you are ready for them. But there is also an E1 in ALT://Rundown 5.0 so gather your friends and brace for descension.

PATCH NOTES

NEW FEATURES & CHANGES

Added ALT://Rundown 5.0 Rebirth with 13 Expeditions

WEAPON CHANGES

Added

Hanaway PSB Double Tap Rifle

Accrat ND6 Heavy SMG

Buckland SBS III Sawed-off Shotgun

Changed

Sawed-Off Shotgun

Increased damage

Reduced ammo

Slightly reduced shot delay

Heavy SMG

Slightly increased damage

Slightly increased range

Double Tab Rifle

Slightly increased ammo

BUG FIXES

Fixed bug where “Items required for scan” text stays red even when the item is in the scan.

If you consider buying GTFO, it would be wise to wait for our sale that starts Monday the 19th, 19:00 CEST.