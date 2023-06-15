Early Access Release v.027

Please continue to feedback to help us to refine and improve. Here are the patch notes for Release v.027:
Any change with a ‘🌊’ icon in front of changes/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players & QA. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the Steam forum.
INFORMATION ABOUT SAVE FILES:
Please note, if you have any current or old saved data stored then the ongoing build updates will not necessarily translate accurately to your save files at this point. It's a little hit and miss at the moment - some features will apply to an older save and some will not. In most circumstances, in order for the changes to take effect it may be better to begin a new game and /or save file to ensure that the latest fixes are applied accurately. Apologies for this.
MAIN MENU:
- FIXED: Navigation audio not playing for top menu
- FIXED: Navigation highlight failing during the Tour for events 5-8 or events 9-11
- FIXED: Update PS5 Activities system presentation
- FIXED: Japanese Options Screen (main menu). The user could not scroll all the way down. The word “Priority” also needed to be localized
CHARACTER CREATOR
- ADJUSTED: Increased face and nose redness values to increase visibility. Please note that your characters may have a more intense look but can easily be adjusted in the character menu.
- FIXED: Boards > Customize Rack Surfboards/Decals & Sprays/Deck grip, fix purchase lock and unlock bug
- FIXED: Facial hair blends needed to animate again with facial features (e.g. nose and moustache type)
- FIXED: Character - If an item was about to be purchased (Wetsuits/Surfboards/Repair Kits/Doctor) another item could be purchased if the user navigated quickly away
- FIXED: Lengthen the player name input wihin the character creator from 8 to 11 characters
- FIXED: Blend shape problem with female custom character - teeth passing through the top lip and chin for certain blends
- FIXED: Adjust stats for the default wetsuit, stats were back to front
- FIXED: Cycling through character creator sponsorship options in the menu
- FIXED: Date of Birth Saving
- FIXED: Text scale of "Saint Vincent and the Grenadines"
UI:
🌊 FIXED: Tour - Final's elimination position text incorrect (showing 5th place instead of 2nd place) in any location
- FIXED: update incorrect PS5 and Xbox images appearing incorrectly on PC when the controller is swapped
- FIXED: Free Surf - If the user accessed the change equipment button whilst in the level multiple times, it caused the menu to disappear and for the surfer to glitch
- FIXED: The application failed to display network disconnection error when LAN is disconnected while accessing the Leaderboard
- FIXED: Controller Disconnect pop up did not appear on PS5 throught the game
- FIXED: Update Xbox title listing on storefront
- FIXED: Steam: Update 2022 naming and image conventions for PC
- FIXED: TUTORIAL OPTIONS U.I. Alter the word “Options” to “CONTROLLER LAYOUT” in the menu sequence
- FIXED: After completing the Tour 1st time around the records were displaying the Tour 1 Record twice
- FIXED: Remove D-Pad Tool tip from menus where it is not required
- FIXED: Update PlayStation controller images from PS4 to PS5 image & buttons
- FIXED: TUTORIAL OPTIONS U.I. Tutorial Pause Menu needed to be scaled down
- FIXED: World Surf Tour - Debug text on removed from round information on the section "Number of people eliminated on Round"
- FIXED: Remove an invalid description sentence from the Leaderboard Legends Screen
- FIXED: PS5 - Options > Controller. Update the PS5 image to comply with TRC
- FIXED: Options > Update User Interface images with relevant buttons for all 3 platforms
- FIXED: Fixed dates on winning Trophies at the end of cutscenes
- FIXED: Updated credit roll
- FIXED: R button missing when returning from Leaderboard menu to main menu
- FIXED: Scaled up the PWC / paddle state UI images for PS5 controller
LOCALISATION
- FIXED: JAPANESE CHARACTER SUMMARY SCREEN BUTTONS: code generated buttons text needed translation on this screen
- FIXED: JAPANESE WETSUIT POP TEXT: touches container and needs to be scaled down
- FIXED: JAPANESE CHARACTER OPTIONS TEXT: Text cut off in the rules option screen sequence
- FIXED: JAPANESE CHARACTER OPTIONS TEXT: The word Physio needed to be translated within the medical screen information
- FIXED: JAPANESE START SCREEN TEXT: Surfer management tool tip needed translation
- FIXED: JAPANESE TUTORIAL SCREEN TEXT: Tutorial Screen text sizing issues
- FIXED: Tutorial Screen text for "Well Done" and "Wipeout Try Again" needed localisation for all non English languages (Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish, French)
- FIXED: Tutorial Screen for the Pocket image text needs localisation for all non English languages (Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish, French)
- FIXED: JAPANESE SCREEN TEXT: Clay Marzo (all pro surfers for all languages need to be in English)
- FIXED: "Hold to purchase" text within the Character creator needed correct translation for all non English languages
- FIXED: PORTUGUESE SCREEN TEXT: Debug text and the heading above it needed to be scaled down
- FIXED: "To equip" Needed to be translated – all four non English languages
- FIXED: PORTUGUESE SCREEN TEXT: Application of repair displayed debug text and needed to be scaled down to 1 line
- FIXED: PORTUGUESE SCREEN TEXT: Goofy and Natural Foot text needed to be translated
- FIXED: PORTUGUESE SCREEN TEXT: Japanese tool tips appeared in the Portuguese tooltip area
- FIXED: PORTUGUESE SCREEN TEXT: GUI Tutorial Interface image was missing some translation
- FIXED: TUTORIAL OPTIONS U.I. Localized heading in the 4 non English speaking languages
- FIXED: JAPANESE / PORTUGUESE / SPANISH / FRENCH FREE SURF SCREENS: button text needs translation
- FIXED: FRENCH, SPANISH, PORTUGUESE, JAPANESE DOWNLOAD TEXT for Leaderboard Legends: needed to be translated and neatly displayed
- FIXED: FRENCH, SPANISH, PORTUGUESE, JAPANESE DOWNLOAD TEXT for Leaderboard Legends: needed to translate all relevant tags – Single Session, Air Challenge etc
- FIXED: SPANISH: we had a few broken text icons that need to be displayed
- FIXED: FRENCH: we had a few broken text icons that need to be displayed
- FIXED: FRENCH: fins text description had an overlay problem that needs to be fixed
- FIXED: FRENCH: fins text description had an overlay problem for a popup screen that needed to be fixed
- FIXED: "Fins" needed translation for all four non English speaking languages
- FIXED: Skull translations missing – all four non English languages needed to be fixed
- FIXED: Trophies tooltip Japanese translation missing – was in English
- FIXED: Inventory Screen needed translation for all four non English languages
- FIXED: Portuguese Ok text needed correct translation
- FIXED: Surfboards and Wetsuits within the Character creator needed correct translation for all non English languages
- FIXED: Diedre Byrne A.I. Image missing from translations
- FIXED: Cutscene information regarding the stance (either goofy or natural) needed to be translated for all four non English Speaking languages
- FIXED: TOUR CUTSCENE TRANSLATIONS: “Tide Chart” needs to be translated for all four non English Speaking languages
- FIXED: TOUR CUTSCENE TRANSLATIONS: “Wind Forecast” needs to be translated for all four non English Speaking languages
- FIXED: FRENCH SCREEN TEXT: Tour screen text scaled down the text so that it fits neatly within the image
- FIXED: Locations and all game mode navigation (Tour Mode, Challenger Series etc) in the menus (all locations for all languages need to be in English)
- FIXED: Japanese tool tips appearing in the Portuguese tooltip area.
- FIXED: FRENCH SCREEN TEXT: Air Challenge text translation needs to be altered
- FIXED: TUTORIAL “Wave Moves Lesson” missing image not rendering
- FIXED: SPANISH SCREEN TEXT: Remove random number from surfboard menu text and ensure spacing is okay
- FIXED: Challenger Series menu all locations for all languages needed to be in English
- FIXED: PORTUGUESE SCREEN TEXT: Upload score, the text needed to be translated
- FIXED: FRENCH SCREEN TEXT: End of competition numerals needed to be translated
- FIXED: SPANISH SCREEN TEXT: End of competition numerals needed to be translated
- FIXED: CHARACTER CREATOR: After completing the Tour 1st time around the Trophy Cabinet area displayed incorrect record data
- FIXED: SPANISH SCREEN TEXT: Results Screen Leaderboard Legends needed to be translated, & heading & text needs to be resized
- FIXED: FRENCH SCREEN TEXT: Air Show Opening description text needed to be translated
- FIXED: JAPANESE Adjusted text on the Japanese Tour cutscene screens
🌊 ADDED: The word “GRAPHICS” and all affiliated text needed to be localised within the menu
ACHIEVEMENTS:
- FIXED: Pipeline Master achievement not triggering correctly
AUDIO:
- ADDED: Adding voice profiles to female A.I.
- ADDED: Adding extra voice profiles to male A.I.
- ADDED: Adding improved ambient wind audio for light, medium and heavy winds
- ADDED: Adding x3 more music tracks
- ADDED: Add thunderstorm audio to rain setting
- FIXED: Reconfigure the navigation audio sounds in the character creator
- FIXED: Reconfigure hair and eye colour navigation audio
- FIXED: Trestles: the opening Round 1 audio commentary (Barton & Kaipo) was cut short
- FIXED: Tokyo: the opening Round 1 audio commentary (Barton & Kaipo) was cut short
REPLAYS
- FIXED: Frame rate issues (not smooth)
- FIXED: Free cam does not have barriers
- FIXED: User able to see underwater barrier
- FIXED: Pressing back button while the instant replay binocular animation was playing caused graphic glitching
- FIXED: Pressing the menu button caused the gameplay to freeze with no pause menu appearing
GRAPHICS
🌊 ADDED: Graphic setting option to options screen
🌊 FIXED: Associated Graphic setting bugs
🌊 ADDED: Basic Widescreen Support
- FIXED: SNAPPER ROCKS: Added more rocks to the Snapper Rocks rock off area for more accuracy when entering from the rocks
- FIXED: SNAPPER ROCKS: Some of the rocks at opposite end of the level had faces that were not rendering properly when attached to the ground
- FIXED: JEFFREY’S BAY – Fixed NPC's floating above seats on the shoreline
- FIXED: Adjust NPC’S in sitting state floating above the ground in Manly & Margaret River
- FIXED: Fix bright patch area render issue in the Manly level
- FIXED: IK: Add IK to the left hand and left leg of the surfer on the back of the PWC.
- FIXED: Free Surf - Custom Female Surfers glitched when changing the wetsuit to bikini
- FIXED: Using any of the Custom Male Surfer blend shapes when changing from shorts to the wetsuit caused graphic issues on the rash shirts and wetsuits
- FIXED: Character Creator - face, cheek, nose redness settings
- FIXED: Character Creator - nasolabial settings
- OPTIMIZE: Character Creator - all facial bar related settings
- FIXED: After completing the Tour 1st time around, Tour Records failed to accurately display results
- UPDATE: Update Unity engine
LEVELS
- FIXED: TRESTLES: some of the NPC’s were not walking in the scene
- FIXED: TRESTLES: models standing and sitting in the scene are floating above the ground
- FIXED: TRESTLES: seaweed model that is near the waters edge floating above the ground
- FIXED: MARGARET RIVER: models standing and sitting in the scene are floating above the ground
GAMEPLAY
- FIXED: Fixed pump controller disconnection causing the surfer to freeze on the spot after reconnection
- FIXED: Tokyo – incorrect start positions when the coin toss was lost and the A.I.
- FIXED: When hit by the wave/tube in Tokyo Stadium, the surfer was pushed out of the play area
SAVE SYSTEM
- FIXED: Fix unnecessay multiple saves
LEADERBOARD
- FIXED: GHOST SYSTEM: AI SCORE DISPLAY: fluctuation of the scoring on screen – actual score will eventually display
- FIXED: GHOST SYSTEM: Display accurate Combo Trick Score data for both the player and competitor
- FIXED: GHOST SYSTEM: Combo Trick Score localized for the four non English speaking languages and neatly displayed on a single line
- FIXED: GHOST SYSTEM: Leaderboard Legends – the leash still appeared in the end cutscene for the ghost competitor
- FIXED: GHOST SYSTEM: Leaderboard Legends - give users the option to access other Xbox Live users’ gamercards wherever users’ display names are enumerated
CURRENTLY WORKING ON:
- Animation problem with the lip moves post tow-in release
- Blend shape issue with Shirtless / Bikini models
- Language localisation & UI cleanup (ongoing)
- Tokyo: numerous game related bugs, and tweaks
- Sponsor allocation / management screen
- A.I. score related issues - some A.I refuse to score deep into the game unless a Main Menu reload occurs
- Music functionality issues
- General QA bug list
That's all for today.
The Bungarra team.
Changed files in this update