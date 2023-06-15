Early Access Release v.027

Please continue to feedback to help us to refine and improve. Here are the patch notes for Release v.027:

Any change with a ‘🌊’ icon in front of changes/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players & QA. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the Steam forum.

INFORMATION ABOUT SAVE FILES:

Please note, if you have any current or old saved data stored then the ongoing build updates will not necessarily translate accurately to your save files at this point. It's a little hit and miss at the moment - some features will apply to an older save and some will not. In most circumstances, in order for the changes to take effect it may be better to begin a new game and /or save file to ensure that the latest fixes are applied accurately. Apologies for this.

MAIN MENU:

FIXED: Navigation audio not playing for top menu

FIXED: Navigation highlight failing during the Tour for events 5-8 or events 9-11

FIXED: Update PS5 Activities system presentation

FIXED: Japanese Options Screen (main menu). The user could not scroll all the way down. The word “Priority” also needed to be localized

CHARACTER CREATOR

ADJUSTED: Increased face and nose redness values to increase visibility. Please note that your characters may have a more intense look but can easily be adjusted in the character menu.

FIXED: Boards > Customize Rack Surfboards/Decals & Sprays/Deck grip, fix purchase lock and unlock bug

FIXED: Facial hair blends needed to animate again with facial features (e.g. nose and moustache type)

FIXED: Character - If an item was about to be purchased (Wetsuits/Surfboards/Repair Kits/Doctor) another item could be purchased if the user navigated quickly away

FIXED: Lengthen the player name input wihin the character creator from 8 to 11 characters

FIXED: Blend shape problem with female custom character - teeth passing through the top lip and chin for certain blends

FIXED: Adjust stats for the default wetsuit, stats were back to front

FIXED: Cycling through character creator sponsorship options in the menu

FIXED: Date of Birth Saving

FIXED: Text scale of "Saint Vincent and the Grenadines"

UI:

🌊 FIXED: Tour - Final's elimination position text incorrect (showing 5th place instead of 2nd place) in any location

FIXED: update incorrect PS5 and Xbox images appearing incorrectly on PC when the controller is swapped

FIXED: Free Surf - If the user accessed the change equipment button whilst in the level multiple times, it caused the menu to disappear and for the surfer to glitch

FIXED: The application failed to display network disconnection error when LAN is disconnected while accessing the Leaderboard

FIXED: Controller Disconnect pop up did not appear on PS5 throught the game

FIXED: Update Xbox title listing on storefront

FIXED: Steam: Update 2022 naming and image conventions for PC

FIXED: TUTORIAL OPTIONS U.I. Alter the word “Options” to “CONTROLLER LAYOUT” in the menu sequence

FIXED: After completing the Tour 1st time around the records were displaying the Tour 1 Record twice

FIXED: Remove D-Pad Tool tip from menus where it is not required

FIXED: Update PlayStation controller images from PS4 to PS5 image & buttons

FIXED: TUTORIAL OPTIONS U.I. Tutorial Pause Menu needed to be scaled down

FIXED: World Surf Tour - Debug text on removed from round information on the section "Number of people eliminated on Round"

FIXED: Remove an invalid description sentence from the Leaderboard Legends Screen

FIXED: PS5 - Options > Controller. Update the PS5 image to comply with TRC

FIXED: Options > Update User Interface images with relevant buttons for all 3 platforms

FIXED: Fixed dates on winning Trophies at the end of cutscenes

FIXED: Updated credit roll

FIXED: R button missing when returning from Leaderboard menu to main menu

FIXED: Scaled up the PWC / paddle state UI images for PS5 controller

LOCALISATION

FIXED: JAPANESE CHARACTER SUMMARY SCREEN BUTTONS: code generated buttons text needed translation on this screen

FIXED: JAPANESE WETSUIT POP TEXT: touches container and needs to be scaled down

FIXED: JAPANESE CHARACTER OPTIONS TEXT: Text cut off in the rules option screen sequence

FIXED: JAPANESE CHARACTER OPTIONS TEXT: The word Physio needed to be translated within the medical screen information

FIXED: JAPANESE START SCREEN TEXT: Surfer management tool tip needed translation

FIXED: JAPANESE TUTORIAL SCREEN TEXT: Tutorial Screen text sizing issues

FIXED: Tutorial Screen text for "Well Done" and "Wipeout Try Again" needed localisation for all non English languages (Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish, French)

FIXED: Tutorial Screen for the Pocket image text needs localisation for all non English languages (Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish, French)

FIXED: JAPANESE SCREEN TEXT: Clay Marzo (all pro surfers for all languages need to be in English)

FIXED: "Hold to purchase" text within the Character creator needed correct translation for all non English languages

FIXED: PORTUGUESE SCREEN TEXT: Debug text and the heading above it needed to be scaled down

FIXED: "To equip" Needed to be translated – all four non English languages

FIXED: PORTUGUESE SCREEN TEXT: Application of repair displayed debug text and needed to be scaled down to 1 line

FIXED: PORTUGUESE SCREEN TEXT: Goofy and Natural Foot text needed to be translated

FIXED: PORTUGUESE SCREEN TEXT: Japanese tool tips appeared in the Portuguese tooltip area

FIXED: PORTUGUESE SCREEN TEXT: GUI Tutorial Interface image was missing some translation

FIXED: TUTORIAL OPTIONS U.I. Localized heading in the 4 non English speaking languages

FIXED: JAPANESE / PORTUGUESE / SPANISH / FRENCH FREE SURF SCREENS: button text needs translation

FIXED: FRENCH, SPANISH, PORTUGUESE, JAPANESE DOWNLOAD TEXT for Leaderboard Legends: needed to be translated and neatly displayed

FIXED: FRENCH, SPANISH, PORTUGUESE, JAPANESE DOWNLOAD TEXT for Leaderboard Legends: needed to translate all relevant tags – Single Session, Air Challenge etc

FIXED: SPANISH: we had a few broken text icons that need to be displayed

FIXED: FRENCH: we had a few broken text icons that need to be displayed

FIXED: FRENCH: fins text description had an overlay problem that needs to be fixed

FIXED: FRENCH: fins text description had an overlay problem for a popup screen that needed to be fixed

FIXED: "Fins" needed translation for all four non English speaking languages

FIXED: Skull translations missing – all four non English languages needed to be fixed

FIXED: Trophies tooltip Japanese translation missing – was in English

FIXED: Inventory Screen needed translation for all four non English languages

FIXED: Portuguese Ok text needed correct translation

FIXED: Surfboards and Wetsuits within the Character creator needed correct translation for all non English languages

FIXED: Diedre Byrne A.I. Image missing from translations

FIXED: Cutscene information regarding the stance (either goofy or natural) needed to be translated for all four non English Speaking languages

FIXED: TOUR CUTSCENE TRANSLATIONS: “Tide Chart” needs to be translated for all four non English Speaking languages

FIXED: TOUR CUTSCENE TRANSLATIONS: “Wind Forecast” needs to be translated for all four non English Speaking languages

FIXED: FRENCH SCREEN TEXT: Tour screen text scaled down the text so that it fits neatly within the image

FIXED: Locations and all game mode navigation (Tour Mode, Challenger Series etc) in the menus (all locations for all languages need to be in English)

FIXED: Japanese tool tips appearing in the Portuguese tooltip area.

FIXED: FRENCH SCREEN TEXT: Air Challenge text translation needs to be altered

FIXED: TUTORIAL “Wave Moves Lesson” missing image not rendering

FIXED: SPANISH SCREEN TEXT: Remove random number from surfboard menu text and ensure spacing is okay

FIXED: Challenger Series menu all locations for all languages needed to be in English

FIXED: PORTUGUESE SCREEN TEXT: Upload score, the text needed to be translated

FIXED: FRENCH SCREEN TEXT: End of competition numerals needed to be translated

FIXED: SPANISH SCREEN TEXT: End of competition numerals needed to be translated

FIXED: CHARACTER CREATOR: After completing the Tour 1st time around the Trophy Cabinet area displayed incorrect record data

FIXED: SPANISH SCREEN TEXT: Results Screen Leaderboard Legends needed to be translated, & heading & text needs to be resized

FIXED: FRENCH SCREEN TEXT: Air Show Opening description text needed to be translated

FIXED: JAPANESE Adjusted text on the Japanese Tour cutscene screens

🌊 ADDED: The word “GRAPHICS” and all affiliated text needed to be localised within the menu

ACHIEVEMENTS:

FIXED: Pipeline Master achievement not triggering correctly

AUDIO:

ADDED: Adding voice profiles to female A.I.

ADDED: Adding extra voice profiles to male A.I.

ADDED: Adding improved ambient wind audio for light, medium and heavy winds

ADDED: Adding x3 more music tracks

ADDED: Add thunderstorm audio to rain setting

FIXED: Reconfigure the navigation audio sounds in the character creator

FIXED: Reconfigure hair and eye colour navigation audio

FIXED: Trestles: the opening Round 1 audio commentary (Barton & Kaipo) was cut short

FIXED: Tokyo: the opening Round 1 audio commentary (Barton & Kaipo) was cut short

REPLAYS

FIXED: Frame rate issues (not smooth)

FIXED: Free cam does not have barriers

FIXED: User able to see underwater barrier

FIXED: Pressing back button while the instant replay binocular animation was playing caused graphic glitching

FIXED: Pressing the menu button caused the gameplay to freeze with no pause menu appearing

GRAPHICS

🌊 ADDED: Graphic setting option to options screen

🌊 FIXED: Associated Graphic setting bugs

🌊 ADDED: Basic Widescreen Support

FIXED: SNAPPER ROCKS: Added more rocks to the Snapper Rocks rock off area for more accuracy when entering from the rocks

FIXED: SNAPPER ROCKS: Some of the rocks at opposite end of the level had faces that were not rendering properly when attached to the ground

FIXED: JEFFREY’S BAY – Fixed NPC's floating above seats on the shoreline

FIXED: Adjust NPC’S in sitting state floating above the ground in Manly & Margaret River

FIXED: Fix bright patch area render issue in the Manly level

FIXED: IK: Add IK to the left hand and left leg of the surfer on the back of the PWC.

FIXED: Free Surf - Custom Female Surfers glitched when changing the wetsuit to bikini

FIXED: Using any of the Custom Male Surfer blend shapes when changing from shorts to the wetsuit caused graphic issues on the rash shirts and wetsuits

FIXED: Character Creator - face, cheek, nose redness settings

FIXED: Character Creator - nasolabial settings

OPTIMIZE: Character Creator - all facial bar related settings

FIXED: After completing the Tour 1st time around, Tour Records failed to accurately display results

UPDATE: Update Unity engine

LEVELS

FIXED: TRESTLES: some of the NPC’s were not walking in the scene

FIXED: TRESTLES: models standing and sitting in the scene are floating above the ground

FIXED: TRESTLES: seaweed model that is near the waters edge floating above the ground

FIXED: MARGARET RIVER: models standing and sitting in the scene are floating above the ground

GAMEPLAY

FIXED: Fixed pump controller disconnection causing the surfer to freeze on the spot after reconnection

FIXED: Tokyo – incorrect start positions when the coin toss was lost and the A.I.

FIXED: When hit by the wave/tube in Tokyo Stadium, the surfer was pushed out of the play area

SAVE SYSTEM

FIXED: Fix unnecessay multiple saves

LEADERBOARD

FIXED: GHOST SYSTEM: AI SCORE DISPLAY: fluctuation of the scoring on screen – actual score will eventually display

FIXED: GHOST SYSTEM: Display accurate Combo Trick Score data for both the player and competitor

FIXED: GHOST SYSTEM: Combo Trick Score localized for the four non English speaking languages and neatly displayed on a single line

FIXED: GHOST SYSTEM: Leaderboard Legends – the leash still appeared in the end cutscene for the ghost competitor

FIXED: GHOST SYSTEM: Leaderboard Legends - give users the option to access other Xbox Live users’ gamercards wherever users’ display names are enumerated

CURRENTLY WORKING ON:

Animation problem with the lip moves post tow-in release

Blend shape issue with Shirtless / Bikini models

Language localisation & UI cleanup (ongoing)

Tokyo: numerous game related bugs, and tweaks

Sponsor allocation / management screen

A.I. score related issues - some A.I refuse to score deep into the game unless a Main Menu reload occurs

Music functionality issues

General QA bug list

That's all for today.

The Bungarra team.