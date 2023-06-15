[VTuber software] [Firefly Studio] Support VMC protocol, easy driver character !

Ah! Hello everyone! I'm super excited today! Why? Because our software has added the ability to support single character capture in 3D scenes, and it also supports access to VMC data, which makes 3D scenes much more flexible!

So, let's swim in this vibrant world together!

The advantages of single-camera motion capture technology

I'll introduce you to the advantages of single-camera motion capture technology Oh. First of all, it is low cost, easy to use and can achieve a wider range of tracking, not only that, using single-camera motion capture technology, you can make the whole capture process more natural and smooth. Compared with the traditional multi-camera system, it is also more flexible and can better meet the needs of practical application scenarios. Especially in character motion capture, single-camera technology makes it easier to identify and capture every detail of the action, thus restoring the character's movement more accurately.

And our software, which is based on this technology, adds single-camera motion capture capability. It enables hand tracking, upper body tracking, and full body tracking. Our software, which makes motion capture easier and more convenient, allows you to make your character's movements in 3D scenes more natural and smooth.

Motion demonstration

So, you must be very interested to see what cool movements our software can achieve! Let me show you. With our software, you can capture all kinds of movements, from simple hand gestures to complex dance moves. All these movements are made possible by single camera motion capture technology!

Look, this little character is showing off the dance moves supported by our software, and the results achieved are very smooth and natural. Our software uses advanced algorithms to capture finer details of movement, making these virtual characters move very naturally.

Of course, I know that most of you are concerned about the principle of the software implementation. In fact, it is through the camera to constantly obtain information about the character's movements, and then analyze this information and transform it into a form of action accepted by the computer, so that the software can recognize and restore the action. This process is crucial to the camera, the quality and settings of the camera will affect the quality of the capture results, that is, the better the camera, the better the capture results.

Well, that's all for today! With our software, you can easily achieve a variety of virtual character motion capture and performance. It saves time and is accurate and natural, so try it out!