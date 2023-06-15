Fixed a bug where too many viewers joining at the same time would crash the game in BtR mode
Increased BtR duck health from 5 to 10
Enabled movement in the bath before starting race for a more even battle
Added a medicine cabinet/mirror in the bathroom
Fixed a UI issue where selecting the Bathtub Royale map would select Gentle Swim instead
Race! button now defaults to Gentle Swim to match UI
Duck Race update for 15 June 2023
Bathtub Royale hotfix
