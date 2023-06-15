 Skip to content

FAKE HEART update for 15 June 2023

06/15 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

♥ Updated Version: v.0.2.4

[Update]
  • The hidden story "Jude's Night Fishing" has been updated.

If you notice any errors during gameplay, please report to Official Discord.
Thank you.

