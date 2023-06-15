Early Access Patch Note 1.0.1

Hello, Frontiers🙌

I hope you're enjoying the Early Access so far!

Before we begin, we wanted to thank you guys for being patient and supportive. We prepared a small gift, Premium Frontier Box as a token of our appreciation. To provide you with a brief summary, we have identified the suspected cause that was preventing players from progressing past the Jessica loading screen. We have made adjustments and fixes to help players proceed to the lobby. Additionally, we have fixed & adjusted several errors and bugs to enhance your gaming experience! have several errors and bugs to enhance your gaming experience!

Thank you so much for your love and patience, and I hope you continue to enjoy DUBIUM. If you have any questions or feedback, please feel free to reach us at [DISCORD](discord.com/invite/jPDbXPmPmh).

Thank you.

Main Update

Fixed the issue where the game crashes after the Traitor Escape Animation. Resolved the problem where some players were unable to proceed from the login screen.

Note: This is a temporary fix, and players who cannot load the announcement file will not be able to see in-game announcements.

Minor Update

Fixed the issue where the character selection button did not function due to the length of the character name. Resolved the error that occurred when the player character resurrected after an escape cutscene. Made adjustments during matchmaking to prevent the use of the purchase button in the buy popup. Enhanced the animation of light filters in the legendary grade to appear more natural. Fixed the issue of wearing certain costumes that caused them to change when using Airlock. Game Loading waiting time has been reduced to 5 to 3 min