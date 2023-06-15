PAYDAY 2: Update 237.2 Changelog

Social Hub

Fixed an issue of where the lobby code remained on screen

Fixed a crash of where using the mouse wheel crashed in social hub

Fixed wrong icon for socialhub lobby search in crimenet

Fixed an issue of where social hub invites had the wrong level names

Fixed an issue of where the friends list in Social Hub didn't sort alphabetically

Fixed an issue of where the lobby code kept being visible after hiding it

Fixed an issue of where lobby code search button was activated & visible in "Play offline"

Fixed an issue of where Ctrl + V didn't work into the searchbox of social hub areas.

General tweaks & fixes

Potentially fixed an issue of where users crashed after redeeming sidejob rewards

Fixed an issue of where a player could see "2 block buttons" in players list

Fixed an issue of where players got marked as cheaters for wearing nebula items

Potentially fixed a crash with the save game data which could corrupt save game files.

_Updates may be incompatible with the mods you may have installed. Even seemingly unrelated mods may cause unexpected issues. If you are experiencing any problems with the game; try removing any mods you may have installed and try again.

If you are having issues with an unmodded game you can try to verify the integrity of the game files. In the Steam library; right-click on PAYDAY 2. Select "Properties" from the menu. Under the tab "LOCAL FILES" select "VERIFY INTEGRITY OF GAME FILES...".

The process may take some time to finish._

Keep those helmets flying!

OVERKILL_Tobias