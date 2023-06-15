 Skip to content

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem update for 15 June 2023

Patch 1.1.7.11

Patch 1.1.7.11

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Ascended!

Today we are rolling out patch 1.1.7.11 on PC, patch 1.1.7.19 on XBOX, and patch 1.013 on PlayStation.

Balancing:

  • Summons will now work correctly with the Come What May and Hungry Stalactite nodes in the Gate of Fates, as well as the Projectile Pierce Strength affix.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where crafting reagents would be destroyed upon exiting the game if they were in-use in the crafting UI.
  • Fixed an issue where kicking a player from the group would also remove them from the player's friendlist.

Console Only:

  • Resolved an issue where Untainted Enemies would not spawn in the Offline version of Wrath of Sarisel.
  • Improved the speed and reliability of the Offline save system for PlayStation.
  • Fixed a save system related crash.
  • Fixed various texture issues.
  • Various crash fixes.

