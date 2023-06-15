Greetings, Ascended!
Today we are rolling out patch 1.1.7.11 on PC, patch 1.1.7.19 on XBOX, and patch 1.013 on PlayStation.
Balancing:
- Summons will now work correctly with the Come What May and Hungry Stalactite nodes in the Gate of Fates, as well as the Projectile Pierce Strength affix.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where crafting reagents would be destroyed upon exiting the game if they were in-use in the crafting UI.
- Fixed an issue where kicking a player from the group would also remove them from the player's friendlist.
Console Only:
- Resolved an issue where Untainted Enemies would not spawn in the Offline version of Wrath of Sarisel.
- Improved the speed and reliability of the Offline save system for PlayStation.
- Fixed a save system related crash.
- Fixed various texture issues.
- Various crash fixes.
