 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Puzzle Cross update for 16 June 2023

Super Puzzle Cross updates to 0.2.7!

Share · View all patches · Build 11475512 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Super Puzzle Cross updates to 0.2.7, featuring a new secret zone! The secret zone features two new NPCs and a new secret enemy.

Version 0.2.7

Goatman Enemy  
-Rock cliffs now protrude from the sides of the well for goat pieces to stand on!  
-No longer drops bone pieces.

Damien the Power Broker  
-Replaces Ralph the King  
-Will send you to the secret zone in exchange for a powerful item.  
-Randomly displays one of seven hints for finding a powerful item if the player does not have one.

Secret Zone  
-A new zone with special NPCs only accessible through Damien.  
-The Secret Zone will show in the run history in place of the zone Damien was in.  
-After finishing the Secret Zone the player selects their next round as normal.  
-Lucy the Power Trader offers plinko at 3 coins per drop for powerful items.  
-Darryl the Doubler will double the player's current artifact stacks for free.  
-A new secret enemy awaits...

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1810461 Depot 1810461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link