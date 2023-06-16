Super Puzzle Cross updates to 0.2.7, featuring a new secret zone! The secret zone features two new NPCs and a new secret enemy.
Version 0.2.7
Goatman Enemy
-Rock cliffs now protrude from the sides of the well for goat pieces to stand on!
-No longer drops bone pieces.
Damien the Power Broker
-Replaces Ralph the King
-Will send you to the secret zone in exchange for a powerful item.
-Randomly displays one of seven hints for finding a powerful item if the player does not have one.
Secret Zone
-A new zone with special NPCs only accessible through Damien.
-The Secret Zone will show in the run history in place of the zone Damien was in.
-After finishing the Secret Zone the player selects their next round as normal.
-Lucy the Power Trader offers plinko at 3 coins per drop for powerful items.
-Darryl the Doubler will double the player's current artifact stacks for free.
-A new secret enemy awaits...
