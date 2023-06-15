UPDATE 15/06

Added rewards for races

Added race track - near airfield

Added pizza house to town - pizza deliveries - soon

Enabled floating point fix again this is preventing buildings from flickering - like interior shop or town

You can buy pizza , it also gives full food bar

Added performance injectors and pump for diesel

Disabled all traffic

Added backpack

open with tab, items inside saves

big items cant be fitted

10 items max

Added Jim Gooses Rally parts for Lad, also 2 more steering wheels in shop

Returned missing jobs

Moved lad front wheels forward. they were never in right place

Changed some values on lad springs so it sits more even

Fixed wolf always spawning without sidepanels in junkyard