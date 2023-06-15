 Skip to content

My Garage update for 15 June 2023

UPDATE 15/06

Share · View all patches · Build 11475388 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added rewards for races
Added race track - near airfield
Added pizza house to town - pizza deliveries - soon
Enabled floating point fix again this is preventing buildings from flickering - like interior shop or town
You can buy pizza , it also gives full food bar
Added performance injectors and pump for diesel
Disabled all traffic
Added backpack
open with tab, items inside saves
big items cant be fitted
10 items max
Added Jim Gooses Rally parts for Lad, also 2 more steering wheels in shop
Returned missing jobs
Moved lad front wheels forward. they were never in right place
Changed some values on lad springs so it sits more even
Fixed wolf always spawning without sidepanels in junkyard

