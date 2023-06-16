 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Screaming Chicken: Ultimate Showdown update for 16 June 2023

Achievement fix

Share · View all patches · Build 11475279 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello friends!

We're here with a small update!

What's new:

The achievement which is granted for unlocking all achievements is working correctly now!

Changed files in this update

Screaming Chicken！ Content Depot 1194251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link