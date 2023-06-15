 Skip to content

Oblivion Override update for 15 June 2023

Update Log 6.15 (Increased Nanite Drop＆Adjusted Talent Unlock)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi adventurers,

Today's game patch has been updated, fixing the following issues:

Update log 6.15

Optimization
  • Increased Pure Nanite drop amount in battle rooms and Boss fights
  • Unlock requirement for Emergency Core, Reborn and DNA - Modification reduces from 20 levels of talents of the same type to 10 levels.
  • Optimized save system.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed the bug that at high Alert, Bonus Nanite does not work for Pure Nanites

