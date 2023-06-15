Update Log 6.15 (Increased Nanite Drop＆Adjusted Talent Unlock)

Hi adventurers,
Today's game patch has been updated, fixing the following issues:
Update log 6.15
Optimization
- Increased Pure Nanite drop amount in battle rooms and Boss fights
- Unlock requirement for Emergency Core, Reborn and DNA - Modification reduces from 20 levels of talents of the same type to 10 levels.
- Optimized save system.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the bug that at high Alert, Bonus Nanite does not work for Pure Nanites
if you have any issues or suggestions, feel free to join our Discord and hit us up. We’d love to hear from you!
