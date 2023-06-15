Update Log 6.15 (Increased Nanite Drop＆Adjusted Talent Unlock)

Share · View all patches · Build 11475278 · Last edited 15 June 2023 – 15:52:33 UTC by Wendy

Hi adventurers,

Today's game patch has been updated, fixing the following issues:

Optimization

Increased Pure Nanite drop amount in battle rooms and Boss fights

Unlock requirement for Emergency Core, Reborn and DNA - Modification reduces from 20 levels of talents of the same type to 10 levels.

Optimized save system.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the bug that at high Alert, Bonus Nanite does not work for Pure Nanites

if you have any issues or suggestions, feel free to join our Discord and hit us up. We’d love to hear from you!