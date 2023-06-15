 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION 2 update for 15 June 2023

Notice of Server Maintenance Completion

Share · View all patches · Build 11475232 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you for playing "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2".
This is the Steam® version oeperations team.
　
The server maintenance that started at [PDT]06/14/2023 22:00 / [CEST] 06/15/2023 07:00 was completed at [PDT] 01:00 /[CET] 10:00.
Thank you very much for your understanding and cooperation in maintenance.
　
◇Maintenance Contents
・Application Data Update
・Update of Supply Drop Line Up
　
We look forward to your continued support of "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2".

Changed depots in release_prd_log branch

View more data in app history for build 11475232
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1367081 Depot 1367081
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link