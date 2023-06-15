Notice of Server Maintenance Completion

Thank you for playing "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2".
This is the Steam® version oeperations team.
The server maintenance that started at [PDT]06/14/2023 22:00 / [CEST] 06/15/2023 07:00 was completed at [PDT] 01:00 /[CET] 10:00.
Thank you very much for your understanding and cooperation in maintenance.
◇Maintenance Contents
・Application Data Update
・Update of Supply Drop Line Up
We look forward to your continued support of "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2".
