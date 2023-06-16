Icarus Week Eighty Update | Block animals from spawning with new item

Week Eighty is here and we’re introducing our newest items, the Creature Deterrents.
This is a creature spawn blocker, which allows you to create a radius of safety where creatures won’t roam, engage or spawn while you complete your tasks or try catch some needed rest.
We’ve also had a breakthrough on some of our most rare crashes thanks to the reporting done by you, the players, using our in-game reporting tool.
Finally, we’ve got some great videos of our team talking about Icarus' development with some content creators recently, so check those out.
Creature Spawn Blockers
We’ve added a new item to the game called a ‘Creature Deterrent’ with Tier 2, 3 and 4 variations.
When placed and connected to a power source (required for the higher tier versions), these will stop creatures spawning within that radius.
They also prevent creatures nearby from wandering into the radius.
However, they will not stop creatures which are already aggressively pursuing you, or creatures spawned by Thumpers, Scanners or other mission items that have been placed or activated.
While useful for protecting yourself and your team from predators, these also work on herbivores so be aware you will also not encounter any deer, pronghorn, rabbits, chamois or other animals in the radius.
In Game Error Reporting Tool
The in-game error reporting tool has been used to great effect by many of our players, and we’ve had a breakthrough in identifying some long-standing rare crashes that we were previously unable to replicate.
If you do ever experience a crash, please take the time to “Send and Close” on the Unreal Engine Crash Reporter window that pops up. Write a short message about what you were doing right before the crash, whether you were the host or client or on a dedicated server, and whether or not you’ve experienced this before. Then, Send and Close. You can also report weird issues in game by pressing Escape, and Report an Issue.
These reports give us valuable data and insight we otherwise struggle to find, because while a crash is always a big deal they can happen infrequently and the data generated when a crash happens is often unique. A big thank you to everyone who has submitted reports.
- Fixed a crash relating to finding map components to display
- Fixed a crash relating to player rotation in UE4 engine code
- Fixed a crash relating to resource multipliers when crafting
- Fixed a crash relating to updating the stamina bar
- Fixed a crash where the crafting player has left the server and bench items created by the player complete processing
Jake chats with some creators
Our Project Lead, Jake (Exctoris) has been having some awesome chats and playalongs with some of our amazing content creators in recent weeks, and we wanted to share a couple here today.
Thanks to Fortizar, GameAdvisor, Late_Night_Stream and Splitsie for having us! We’ve got some more of these chats coming out with other creators in the coming weeks, so keep your eyes out on YouTube and Twitch for those.
Changelog v1.3.2.112248
New Content
- Updated open world and mission terrain selection screens for better text legibility
- Added text for spawn blockers of all tiers
- Decorative Geode Lamps - added DMs
- Removing additional mesh from spawn blocker T3 and adjusting sizes for T3/T4 spawn blockers
- Unlocking T2/3/4 Spawn Blockers Receipes and Talents for release
- Fixing Spawnblocker T4 preview mesh setup (it was using an incorrect mesh)
- Adding t3 spawn blocker audio and loop event
- Stop start loop behavior for spray spawn blocker
- Updates to spawn blockers. Fixed missing file due to changing file location error. Added correct spawn sounds for spawn blockers
- Adding t4 spawn blocker horn audio. Currently doesn't play in the right time / waiting for full BP setup to set in right place. Proof of concept idea for audio
Fixed
- Fixed search for dedicated servers still running in the background when joining a server
- Increased lure mesh density on the floatable component and increased the drag so the lure doesnt passively bob too heavily
- Decreased amount of force applied to the lure when the reaction time occurs
- Fix a crash reported in sentry relating to finding map components to display
- Fix a crash reported in sentry relating to player rotation in UE4 engine code
- Fix a crash reported in sentry relating to resource multipliers when crafting
- Fix a crash reported in sentry relating to updating the stamina bar
- Fix a crash reported in sentry where the crafting player has left the server and bench items created by the player complete proccessing
Future Content
- Adjusted collision for SM_Breakable_Scoria_Node to fill in existing hole
- Wood BLD Rework - added APEX meshes for RoofCorners and Inverted RoofCorners
- Added icon to PRO Story5 device to ensure it shows on map and radar.
- Updated dialogue priority and placement for PRO Story5 and 6
- Updates to lava hunter egg lay event. Tidied end and volume and spacializer. Adjustment to lava slam earthquake event
- Fixed metal crate having open sound when closing instead of close. This is used in the new missions
- Added Tint and Metallic control to Mesh Mask on MA_ITM
- Small adjustments to GL amb to randomize volumes of different layers to give a more varied feel. Helps it from feeling too static in volume after a while
- Wood BLD Rework - Added SM_BLD_Roof_HalfPitch_Lower_Wood, AO Masks & Set Up Materials for Buildable Rework Investigation
- Adding obsidian tool set and projectiles, featured locked for new frontiers
- Adding new stat and modifier ChanceAttacksCauseBurn_% which is an innate state on all obsidian weapons
- Adding in First Person Bone Armo mesh and Item template entries for the armor set devlocked out
- Merged in Epic's git dependencies fix to fix make setup
- Added Sockets to the Stone Set for Buildable Rework
- Fixed Collision Geo for SM_BLD_Roof_PyramidHip_Single_Inverted_Wood_R, SM_BLD_Roof_PyramidHip_Single_Wood_L, & SM_BLD_Roof_PyramidHip_Single_Wood_R for Buildable Rework Investigation
- Add new fog hooks to WeatherActions DT for designers (future content)
- Wood BLD Rework - added APEX meshes for walls, stairs, half pitch roof
- Add new fog hooks to WeatherActions DT for designers (future content)
- Added cliffs In a lake in the Grasslands and Landscape Sculpting, Green Quad, Prometheus
- updating prometheus stage select to work with flavour text
- Updated prometeus stage select in widget
- Updated prometeus stage select in widget
- Fixed bug where placing Rugs down would crash game in release builds.
- Added editor asset validation to AActor classes containing GFur components, ensuring that the bAllowCPUAccess flag is enabled for StaticGrowMesh
- Adding Cold Steel Tools, the items, stats, talents, recipes and setups
- Adding Iron Wood Tools, the items, stats, talents, recipes and setups
- Adding new Stats for AttacksCauseBurn, AttacksCauseFreeze, AttacksCauseMiasma as well as their resistance stats
Changed files in this update