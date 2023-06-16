Icarus Week Eighty Update | Block animals from spawning with new item

Week Eighty is here and we’re introducing our newest items, the Creature Deterrents.

This is a creature spawn blocker, which allows you to create a radius of safety where creatures won’t roam, engage or spawn while you complete your tasks or try catch some needed rest.

We’ve also had a breakthrough on some of our most rare crashes thanks to the reporting done by you, the players, using our in-game reporting tool.

Finally, we’ve got some great videos of our team talking about Icarus' development with some content creators recently, so check those out.

Creature Spawn Blockers

We’ve added a new item to the game called a ‘Creature Deterrent’ with Tier 2, 3 and 4 variations.

When placed and connected to a power source (required for the higher tier versions), these will stop creatures spawning within that radius.

They also prevent creatures nearby from wandering into the radius.

However, they will not stop creatures which are already aggressively pursuing you, or creatures spawned by Thumpers, Scanners or other mission items that have been placed or activated.

While useful for protecting yourself and your team from predators, these also work on herbivores so be aware you will also not encounter any deer, pronghorn, rabbits, chamois or other animals in the radius.

In Game Error Reporting Tool

The in-game error reporting tool has been used to great effect by many of our players, and we’ve had a breakthrough in identifying some long-standing rare crashes that we were previously unable to replicate.

If you do ever experience a crash, please take the time to “Send and Close” on the Unreal Engine Crash Reporter window that pops up. Write a short message about what you were doing right before the crash, whether you were the host or client or on a dedicated server, and whether or not you’ve experienced this before. Then, Send and Close. You can also report weird issues in game by pressing Escape, and Report an Issue.

These reports give us valuable data and insight we otherwise struggle to find, because while a crash is always a big deal they can happen infrequently and the data generated when a crash happens is often unique. A big thank you to everyone who has submitted reports.

Fixed a crash relating to finding map components to display

Fixed a crash relating to player rotation in UE4 engine code

Fixed a crash relating to resource multipliers when crafting

Fixed a crash relating to updating the stamina bar

Fixed a crash where the crafting player has left the server and bench items created by the player complete processing

Jake chats with some creators

Our Project Lead, Jake (Exctoris) has been having some awesome chats and playalongs with some of our amazing content creators in recent weeks, and we wanted to share a couple here today.









Thanks to Fortizar, GameAdvisor, Late_Night_Stream and Splitsie for having us! We’ve got some more of these chats coming out with other creators in the coming weeks, so keep your eyes out on YouTube and Twitch for those.

Changelog v1.3.2.112248

New Content

Updated open world and mission terrain selection screens for better text legibility

Added text for spawn blockers of all tiers

Decorative Geode Lamps - added DMs

Removing additional mesh from spawn blocker T3 and adjusting sizes for T3/T4 spawn blockers

Unlocking T2/3/4 Spawn Blockers Receipes and Talents for release

Fixing Spawnblocker T4 preview mesh setup (it was using an incorrect mesh)

Adding t3 spawn blocker audio and loop event

Stop start loop behavior for spray spawn blocker

Updates to spawn blockers. Fixed missing file due to changing file location error. Added correct spawn sounds for spawn blockers

Adding t4 spawn blocker horn audio. Currently doesn't play in the right time / waiting for full BP setup to set in right place. Proof of concept idea for audio

Fixed

Fixed search for dedicated servers still running in the background when joining a server

Increased lure mesh density on the floatable component and increased the drag so the lure doesnt passively bob too heavily

Decreased amount of force applied to the lure when the reaction time occurs

Fix a crash reported in sentry relating to finding map components to display

Fix a crash reported in sentry relating to player rotation in UE4 engine code

Fix a crash reported in sentry relating to resource multipliers when crafting

Fix a crash reported in sentry relating to updating the stamina bar

Fix a crash reported in sentry where the crafting player has left the server and bench items created by the player complete proccessing

Future Content