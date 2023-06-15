 Skip to content

放置修仙世界 update for 15 June 2023

Increase the health bonus of pet upgrades and breakthroughs

Share · View all patches · Build 11475130 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Increase the health bonus for pet upgrades and breakthroughs, requiring the creation of a new pet. The original pet will not take effect

  • Set balance adjustment

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2450481 Depot 2450481
  • Loading history…
