v1.2.5 Patch

With a couple weeks of early access under our belts, we're going to be patching a little less, but with larger patches for the most part from here on in. We've been working hard on a new scenario where the Hideout will come under attack, and you will need to protect against waves of attackers. That didn't quite make it into this patch, but we expect both that scenario, and the new companion systems to be ready very soon.
Let's take a look at the v1.2.5 build notes.
- Introduced a new Demon Raid Boss. This boss scales down lower than most demons, allowing it to be seen earlier on. He has a variety of special abilities, will taunt players, and can command reinforcements.
- Added new NPC Taunt sounds.
- Socketed items now drop more commonly than was previously the case from destructible props, and treasure chests.
- You will now only lose 1% experience from deaths in the following scenarios: Cutting Off the Head, Showdown, and the soon to be released Protect the Artifact. You will still lose 2% in other scenarios, but in these three scenarios in particular, death is expected to be more common. And we don't want to punish players more than necessary for attempting the more difficult encounters.
- Improved aggro switching system.
- Networking optimizations.
- Optimized The Hideout.
- Fixed a bug which was preventing the Rift implosion effects from playing for online clients.
- Fixed a bug that was causing the Retrieve the Artifact quest to show up as "Unknown" when browsing multiplayer sessions.
- Fixed a ragdoll related issue that could cause issues when destructible objects were destroyed.
Changed files in this update