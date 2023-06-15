v1.2.5 Patch

With a couple weeks of early access under our belts, we're going to be patching a little less, but with larger patches for the most part from here on in. We've been working hard on a new scenario where the Hideout will come under attack, and you will need to protect against waves of attackers. That didn't quite make it into this patch, but we expect both that scenario, and the new companion systems to be ready very soon.

Let's take a look at the v1.2.5 build notes.