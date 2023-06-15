 Skip to content

Nuclear Option Playtest update for 15 June 2023

Patch 0.22 - Playtest Public Release

Patch 0.22 - Playtest Public Release

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The playtest is now open to the public! Find our Discord and Subreddit in the links on the store page. This update includes several new missions and minor bugfixes.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2218261 Depot 2218261
  • Loading history…
