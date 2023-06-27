Update 1.11 is now LIVE!

Hello Onward Community,
The day has arrived! Update 1.11 has been released. This is a large update. Please note on most platforms it reinstalls the whole game when updating, so make sure your headsets are charged. Due to the large amount of features and updates in this patch we will not be repeating as many details about the features we previously communicated in the May & June Sitreps. Otherwise these patch notes would get even longer, very quickly.
Let’s get right into it and take a look at everything included in the update. You can also find the detailed itemized list of all changes and bug fixes in the Change Log.
New & Updated Features
New Weapons
Two new high capacity Light Machine Guns have been added. The M240L for MARSOC Support Class and Ultimax 100 Mk3 for Volk Support Class.
New Tent Design & Interactions
The tent environment has been updated to a new design throughout the game. The new tent also includes updates to improve accessibility and movement for the whiteboard. Additionally, you can now access the full settings menu inside the tent.
Player Exploit Fix has been Added
Players will be killed when trying to forcibly enter geometry such as walls, rocks, vehicles, or other various items they're not supposed to.
Player Animations and Movement have been Overhauled
We’ve added brand new animations for player characters. In addition, the overall player movement has been slowed down. Along with the overall slow slowdown, gun weight* has been added and will affect movement speed.
*Gun weight is based on the heaviest weapon on your person, whether it is held or holstered, or whether it is primary or secondary, and is indicated by the “Movement Speed” stat in the Primary Stats menu. There are currently five weights for weapons - Very Light, Light, Medium, Heavy, Very Heavy, each weight class progressively slowing you down compared to the previous one. For example: If you are dual wielding SMGs and you have an LMG holstered, the LMG is used to determine your movement speed. This is indicated by "Movement Speed" in the weapon stats menu
Ability to Simultaneously Hold Weapons in Both Hands
You will now be able to use both your hands to hold weapons at the same time.
Revamped Shooting Range & Improved Killhouse
The shooting range map has been extended to 600 meters. We’ve added multiple new rows of further range targets and a new shot display on the Shooting Range that scores your target shots.
The Killhouse has been upgraded to be more interactive and will provide stats and a score for each run through. A scoreboard has been added outside that will break down the scoring of your last Killhouse run and the top players in the lobby for both target shots and Killhouse runs.
Weapon Recoil Overhaul
Balancing changes include foregrip and non-foregrip recoil adjustments & Bipods have been updated to be more accurate. New additions to the recoil system include horizontal recoil and stance based recoil (crouching and going prone will net you a recoil advantage).
Custom Maps will be included in Lobby Map Voting
Custom maps can be selected and played without needing to be downloaded prior to playing. Custom maps download automatically any time you do not have them installed already, whether joining through the server browser or through map vote. In addition, custom maps can appear in map votes even if nobody in the lobby has them installed.
Quality of Life Improvements
Connecting with Friends
We have introduced Server IDs in lobbies (found in the back of the tent) and a filter in the lobby browser to search for server IDs. When a friend creates or joins a lobby, they can simply provide you with the Server ID. After entering the code in the browser it will narrow down all the options to quickly find your friends' lobby.
Social Game Mode Improvements
Various improvements have been made to the game modes One in the Chamber and Gun Game.
Gun Game will have randomly generated loadouts that include random guns, attachments, and equipment. The host can choose four different progression options: Fixed Decreasing (the original non-procedural progression), Random Increasing, Random Decreasing, or completely randomized with Random Chaos. Every loadout progression ends in a finale stage, like the current shield and knife. However, there are now different finales you can possibly end on. The host can also determine how many stages are in the progression as well as if stages include hand grenades.
One in the Chamber will include options for weapon types and weapon sights. These will allow you to play the mode with the original pistol, or shotguns, or bolt actions, or RPGs, as well as a Random option. In addition, when the last two players are left alive, their watches will beep and you will be able to see the opposing player's location on the tablet. This signals the start of Sudden Death, which will require one player to kill the other within two minutes or they both lose. Additionally, spawns will be randomized each round as originally intended.
New Watch Design
The graphics and overall look of the watch have been updated. The new design includes a compass and a more clear numbering system for directional callouts.
Added Additional Hand Movement Settings
Added the option in the settings menu to choose whether you want to use the controller in your dominant hand or your in your non-dominant hand for movement.
Tablet UI Improvements
Tablet icons can now be seen scaling down on the Tablet when the player moves away from them. The icons on the tablet map are always positioned on the boundary line between the user and the object it represents on the map no matter the rotation of the tablet. Additionally, the compass visual on the tablet has been improved.
Change Log:
System
- Player exploit fixes have been added throughout the game
- Player animations have been replaced with new animations
- Overall player character speed has been reduced
- Gun weight mechanic has been added to player movement
- Tent environment has been updated to new design
- Free Roam games to be created as Public in the Create a Lobby menu
- Footstep audio is more synchronized with new animations
- Updated splash screen and loading bar when launching the game
- Improved character animations in main menu on PCVR
- Quest users no longer have to input a passcode anymore when joining private games via invite
- Fixed player arms looking distorted when too close to their bodies
- The word "Suicide" has been removed and replaced thoughout the game
- On Quest, your preferred server region is now saved and not longer resets to default after you restarting the app
- Players will now feel bHaptics impulses when launching the game or turning on bHaptics to verify that the device is working correctly
- Fixed an issue that was causing bHaptics to to not work properly resulting in weapons not working correctly
- Fixed issue that was causing bHaptics vest to not work for players on SteamVR or Oculus PCVR
- Fixed an issue that was causing ProTube to to not work properly resulting in the game crashing or not opening
- Quest players can now see Oculus friends when using the “Show friends only” filter in the lobby browser
- Fixed a bug that would cause the player characters to look stuck with broken position tracking when viewing as a caster
- Fixed "Height exceeded" warning message becoming unreadable when lowering the "Texture Resolution" setting on PC
UI/UX
- Updated some maps with new loading screen artwork
- Weapon Pivot setting has been added to the settings menu
- Player watch design has been updated
- Whiteboard in Tent has improved accessibility and movement
- Whiteboard marker graphics have been updated
- Orange interaction has been added to Tent
- Added additional setting for movement (dominant or non-dominant) hand
- Settings Menu has been added to back of Tent
- Helmets can now be clicked on as well as picked up and placed on head to select faction
- Movement Comfort Vignette setting has been added to the settings menu
- Lobby browser filter has been updated to include new filters
- Removed Advanced Training button from Main Menu
- Introduced Server IDs in lobbies and Join Server By ID button in lobby browser
- Icons on the tablet now scale down the further offscreen they are
- Improved Tablet compass UI
- Fixed an issue where players would get a continuous stream of pop-ups after opening the Oculus Browser after exiting a match on a custom map
- The recoil bar in the tent weapon details has been changed to green when indicating recoil is improved
Gameplay
- Added spawn protection to Shooting Range, Free Roam and Gun Game
- Free Roam and Co-Op hosts can now start map votes at any time
- Lighting has been adjusted for Spectator Goggles in the tent
- Players are no longer able to exploit movement while downed
- Ability to reach and use your radio on your shoulder when downed as you do when alive instead of it dropping onto the ground with your body
- Map voting now offers the option to change the game mode in social or cooperative, within the same mode category, mimicking the current behavior of core modes
- Fixed a bug that would cause players character to appear gray and not function correctly when spawned on map. Additionally fixed issues that would happen to player once this bug was triggered
- Players are no longer killed when respawning if damage is dealt to their previous life's corpse
- Fixed a bug in Shooting Range, Co-Op, and Free Roam that was causing the vote kicking system to not properly kick a player
- Fixed an exploit where a player could revive as invisible if while being downed another player's Syringe is simultaneously being pushed into their body. Other players would see invisible player as downed
- Fixed a bug that caused the laser pointer to disappear when a player is revived after being downed while equipped with a Stun Gun
- Fixed a bug where players would see Volk scoreboards on both sides of the tent after resetting the title and joining a coop server with a custom map
Co-Op
- Tweaked AI bots in Co-Op to make them more aggressive, move and close down more often, increase their accuracy at higher difficulty settings and reduce instances of bots getting stuck
- Fixed AI movement paths and being able to walk through buildings throughout several maps
- Bots will no longer obsessively focus on downed players
- Added the loadout table tent radio (from Assault mode) to Co-Op modes to talk to players in-game from the tent
- Fixed a bug in Evacuation game mode that would cause players to be unable to evacuate after entering the helicopter too early
- AI bots now function correctly if a player grabs the attention of the bots then leaves the server
- Fixed a bug that would cause AI animations speed up momentarily when fighting users
- Fixed visual for AI Bots with a PKM or M249 weapon to have proper reload animations
Social Modes
- Added additional progression modes for Gun Game
- Added varying finales players can possibly end on in Gun Game
- Host can now determine how many stages are in the progression as well as if stages include hand grenades in Gun Game
- One in the Chamber now includes options for weapon types and weapon sights
- Sudden Death added to One in the Chamber to speed up the end of the round
- You will start with night vision goggles when playing on night maps in Gun Game and One in the Chamber
- The radio on your shoulder will be available for use during Gun Game and One in the Chamber game matches
- Gun Game and One in the Chamber now available on Subway and Tanker
- Improved spawning in Gun Game and One in the Chamber to make it less likely to spawn in front of other players
- Fixed spawns on One in the Chamber not being randomized.
- Fixed a bug that would cause radio voice chat remains enabled in social modes after getting kicked in a core mode while holding the radio
Core Modes
- Increased the audio range for disabling uplink alerts in Assault mode
- Fixed a cascade of issue that would happen in Escort when host was set as the VIP after leaving ongoing matches of other game modes
- Fixed a bug in Assault matches that would cause the 'Fireteam Leadership' to transfer to a VOLK member when the 2nd round begins if no MARSOC members ready
- Fixed issue on Escort where red objective smoke grenades would appear with a mostly white cloud when observed
Maps
- Quest users will now have more accurate colors displayed throughout the game. A color gamut palette has been selected bringing the display colors closer to what the game looks like on PCVR.
Abandoned
- Objects no longer clip into stairs found indoors throughout building on the map
- The lights inside the three story building top floor have been increased in brightness
- The fog is now slightly reduced on Abandoned. Allowing players to see a bit better at distance
- Corrected the terrain texture colors on the Quest version to look closer to the version seen on PC
- Fixed visual pop of lights that would disappear/reappear when activating/deactivating Night Vision Goggles
- Fixed visual on Day map where the sky was not being affected by the fog
- Bottles & Mugs now include collision throughout the map
- Items and equipment no longer clip through black tarp throughout the map
- Character model shadows now correctly appear throughout the map
- Fixed Ammunition box clipping through the ground near the destroyed helicopter
- Fixed Z Fighting visuals throughout the map
- Fixed visual for dirt that appeared like it was floating off the wall
Cargo
- Drones can now fly through gaps on the pipe support beams throughout areas on map
- Fixed C4 orientation to be consistent when the player plants it on similar walls throughout map
- Players can no longer look through the tarp covered boxes with an Air Drone
Downfall
- Fixed ammo box that was unable to be seen due to clipping inside another object
- Colliders on walls fixed throughout map
- Fixed lighting that was causing character models to appear unnaturally dark inside the first floor central rooms of several buildings
- Helicopter blades no longer clip through a nearby vehicle as it lands near the 'East Tank'
- Fixed visual where players could observe some debris extending onto the floor inside the building near the helicopter
- Fixed a bug that would cause some players to dye while evacuating inside the helicopter
- Fixed character lighting saturation when standing above a tire near the west church
- Fixed audio where the outdoor ambiance and weapon reverb ws being used when shooting inside the center bungalow building
- Fixed visual where projectiles would impact with the sky when a player shot upwards
- Lighting has been adjusted for indoor locations throughout the map
- Drones can now travel between the gaps in the wooden fences
- The smoke on the PC variant of Downfall has been reduced in size to improve the crossplay balance for PC users.
- A slight adjustment has been made to the rock walls texture
- The lighting for player model brightness throughout the map has been adjusted to prevent player models from looking super bright when close to a wall whilst inside of a dark building
Quarantine
- The laser sight attachment is no longer visible to other players through items on the map
- Quarantine has a much brighter lighting setup now
- The stairs inside the big open warehouse(some users know this as ‘hospital’) have been lit up with lights to better show player silhouettes as opposed to its earlier dark lighting conditions
- The atmospheric fog has been reduced a lot in Quarantine allowing users to see and spot better at distances
- The lighting system responsible for player model brightness throughout the map has been redone from scratch, allowing for much more accurate player lighting
Shooting Range
- Props have been updated throughout the map
- Map has extended to 600M
- Added multiple new rows of further range targets
- Updated shot display to score a player's target shots based on accuracy and distance
- The Killhouse has been upgraded to be more interactive and will provide stats and a score for each run through based on accuracy and speed.
- A scoreboard has been added outside the Killhouse that will break down the scoring of your last Killhouse run and the top players in the lobby for both target shots and Killhouse runs
- Many models and textures have been redone
- The atmospheric fog has been reduced a little allowing users to see a bit better at distance
- Fixed consistency for several objects on Quest and PCVR throughout the map
- Fixed missing action sounds on the target standees when knifed in the hesco box area behind kill-house
- You can now use the taser, explosives, knives, M203 blunt damage, and molotov cocktails on target standees.
- Fixed visual where wooden post appeared to be clipping through a white table underneath the tent near the open range
- Fixed an issue where reaching out and grabbing in the air at very particular location on the map a player would unintentionally grab their tablet
Snowpeak
- Performance improvements on areas throughout
- Fixed visuals for ground drone camera so the ice lake no longer appears black
- Fixed volume on Molotov bottle breaking sounds
- Fixed audio where the outdoor ambiance and weapon reverb ws being used when shooting inside a specific area in an eastern room of the map
- Trees have received new visuals
- The PC version of snowpeak will now see a subtle snowfall particle effect throughout the map
- Lighting for the roots for trees have been adjusted so they no longer appear really dark
- Adjusted brightness for vents to be consistent when viewed at close and far distances
- Adjusted brightness for shovel in the Northwest hangar because it was too bright when viewed at a distance
- Fixed visuals where water puddles were visible through smoke which could allow players to see silhouettes of other players
Suburbia
- Performance improvements made while using the Air Drone camera
- Fixed bug where player would be killed if sticking their head close to a wall on buildings
- Adjusted the lighting and tuned down how colorful and saturated the overall looks
- The road and bricks have received adjustments to the textures
- The atmospheric fog has been reduced a little allowing users to see a bit better at distance
Subway
- Performance improvements on areas throughout
- Corrected the visuals and audio when shooting the outer rail of double rails when not next to a subway platform
- Fixed Z fighting visuals throughout the map
- Fixed visual where players could see through the map when using the air drone from a certain angles
Tanker
- Fixed a visual seam that allowed players to view into the tower of tanker from the outside, when players could not see out from the inside
- Fixed Z Fighting visuals throughout the map
Turbine
- Fixed visual on Night map where the sky was not being affected by the fog
Workshop & Custom Maps
- Custom maps now auto-download if you do not have them when joining servers or map voting within servers
- Custom Maps can now be included in lobby map voting whether or not anybody has them installed
- Environmental audio has been fixed and can be heard on Custom Maps
- Fixed a bug that would cause players to be unable to subscribe to unsubscribed custom maps and their thumbnails appear blank
- Adjusted visual that would cause the incorrect tags to be highlighted when hovering the cursor between the tick boxes and the text
Weapons and Utilities
- NEW M240L added to MARSOC Support Class
- NEW Ultimax 100 Mk3 added to Volk Support Class
- Added functionally to simultaneously hold weapons in both hands
- The 4x and SV98 12x scopes for Volk now has a green illuminated reticle
- Improved the hand disconnection on weapons to not feel unnatural to users or disconnect at inappropriate times
- Changing fire modes will now play different haptic effects for different firing modes to allow you to differentiate between them by feel
- The foregrip can now affect recoil on some weapons more or less than other weapons - did a balancing pass on these values. This is shown on the recoil bar in the tent
- Bipods have been updated to be more accurate
- New additions to the recoil system including horizontal recoil and stance based recoil
- Belt fed firearms are now loaded and ready to shoot on spawn across all game modes
- Improved shotgun combat performance
- Improved brightness/visibility of IR laser beam when using Night Vision Goggles
- Flashbang effects will no longer activate while waiting for round to start or during spawn protection
- PCVR users view will no longer be stuck inside the 12x Scope when when attempting to steady with an AKM equipped
- The air drone now has a gimballed camera which steadies your view as you move and turn
- Added flashlight attachments for Support Class' secondary weapons in Free Roam
- Weapon gripping will be reversed to its previous behavior (before 1.9)
- Fixed an issue that was causing weapons to not fire or explosives to not able to be interacted with
- Fixed a bug that would cause the M249 and PKM to fall in an unnatural manner when the weapon is loaded but not fired
- Fixed bug where the P90 magazine would be upside down when held in the right hand
- Fixed a bug with Gunstock Calibration that would cause the weapon to be in its default, uncalibrated, orientation if a player grips their weapon with both hands
- Fixed attachments appearing shiny on the MP7A2 for Quest
- Fixed visual where shotgun shells would clip through the chamber of the M1014 when seen from the perspective of another player
- Fixed ammo jittering erratically on the PKM when a player grabs the ammo belt and places it up high above the weapon
- Fixed visual of the ammunition belt on the M249 & PKM where is appeared to clip through the body of the weapon when player doubles the belt over itself while loading
- Fixed hand alignments with the box magazines on the M249 and PKM when the player holds them
- Fixed a bug on the M249 that would cause the weapon to leave your hands and have collision issues with the bullets when loaded and dropped
- Fixed a bug on night vision goggles where if walking inside a red smoke grenade the fade effect would be red instead of green
- Fixed a bug where loading a shell into an emptied shotgun while the bolt is open would cause the first shell to be ejected once you touched the bolt
- Fixed position of players non-dominant hand on the M16A4 so it no longer clips into the laser sight attachment
- The bolt of the AUG no longer clips through the butt of the gun while it is held back
Known Issues:
- After refreshing a set of map vote options, the refresh button does not deselect for non-host users. Selecting another option and selecting Refresh again will allow players to refresh.
- On-going matches appear non-active for readied players when Quest users automatically transfer host while unreadied during in-tent timer
- If a player adjusts the desktop game window from Fullscreen, the player will experience an offset with their selection for all home screen & tent selectables
- On Suburbia, players will occasionally experience a hitch when they eject the magazine of a weapon with a drop free magazine
- On Snowpeak Night, collision blocks movement when users attempt to ascend the stairs of watchtowers throughout 'Snowpeak (Night)' on PCVR
