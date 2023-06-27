Update 1.11 is now LIVE!

Hello Onward Community,

The day has arrived! Update 1.11 has been released. This is a large update. Please note on most platforms it reinstalls the whole game when updating, so make sure your headsets are charged. Due to the large amount of features and updates in this patch we will not be repeating as many details about the features we previously communicated in the May & June Sitreps. Otherwise these patch notes would get even longer, very quickly.

Let’s get right into it and take a look at everything included in the update. You can also find the detailed itemized list of all changes and bug fixes in the Change Log.

New Weapons

Two new high capacity Light Machine Guns have been added. The M240L for MARSOC Support Class and Ultimax 100 Mk3 for Volk Support Class.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//25603247/dc511efaba0b8d325e9850abe3cac34738253fcf.jpg[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//25603247/0e6bed3b3e33e961ddb991cb35995b6b25bb54a3.png[/img]

New Tent Design & Interactions

The tent environment has been updated to a new design throughout the game. The new tent also includes updates to improve accessibility and movement for the whiteboard. Additionally, you can now access the full settings menu inside the tent.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//25603247/79e1c9e3654521ad4d769685fe74ec6bbe7800f5.png[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//25603247/87e354bdcd0bc650e2f6d4495e51329d77e30df1.png[/img]

Player Exploit Fix has been Added

Players will be killed when trying to forcibly enter geometry such as walls, rocks, vehicles, or other various items they're not supposed to.

Player Animations and Movement have been Overhauled

We’ve added brand new animations for player characters. In addition, the overall player movement has been slowed down. Along with the overall slow slowdown, gun weight* has been added and will affect movement speed.

*Gun weight is based on the heaviest weapon on your person, whether it is held or holstered, or whether it is primary or secondary, and is indicated by the “Movement Speed” stat in the Primary Stats menu. There are currently five weights for weapons - Very Light, Light, Medium, Heavy, Very Heavy, each weight class progressively slowing you down compared to the previous one. For example: If you are dual wielding SMGs and you have an LMG holstered, the LMG is used to determine your movement speed. This is indicated by "Movement Speed" in the weapon stats menu

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//25603247/7c93a085fa5e39fd12fc412c60362432ed447b56.png[/img]

Ability to Simultaneously Hold Weapons in Both Hands

You will now be able to use both your hands to hold weapons at the same time.

Revamped Shooting Range & Improved Killhouse

The shooting range map has been extended to 600 meters. We’ve added multiple new rows of further range targets and a new shot display on the Shooting Range that scores your target shots.

The Killhouse has been upgraded to be more interactive and will provide stats and a score for each run through. A scoreboard has been added outside that will break down the scoring of your last Killhouse run and the top players in the lobby for both target shots and Killhouse runs.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//25603247/e5b2b9042977f29f8e26ce01ddfe13bb7ce88727.png[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//25603247/b7afc87d37f601212ae2a7806ce42b32b800730d.png[/img]

Weapon Recoil Overhaul

Balancing changes include foregrip and non-foregrip recoil adjustments & Bipods have been updated to be more accurate. New additions to the recoil system include horizontal recoil and stance based recoil (crouching and going prone will net you a recoil advantage).

Custom Maps will be included in Lobby Map Voting

Custom maps can be selected and played without needing to be downloaded prior to playing. Custom maps download automatically any time you do not have them installed already, whether joining through the server browser or through map vote. In addition, custom maps can appear in map votes even if nobody in the lobby has them installed.

Quality of Life Improvements

Connecting with Friends

We have introduced Server IDs in lobbies (found in the back of the tent) and a filter in the lobby browser to search for server IDs. When a friend creates or joins a lobby, they can simply provide you with the Server ID. After entering the code in the browser it will narrow down all the options to quickly find your friends' lobby.

Social Game Mode Improvements

Various improvements have been made to the game modes One in the Chamber and Gun Game.

Gun Game will have randomly generated loadouts that include random guns, attachments, and equipment. The host can choose four different progression options: Fixed Decreasing (the original non-procedural progression), Random Increasing, Random Decreasing, or completely randomized with Random Chaos. Every loadout progression ends in a finale stage, like the current shield and knife. However, there are now different finales you can possibly end on. The host can also determine how many stages are in the progression as well as if stages include hand grenades.

One in the Chamber will include options for weapon types and weapon sights. These will allow you to play the mode with the original pistol, or shotguns, or bolt actions, or RPGs, as well as a Random option. In addition, when the last two players are left alive, their watches will beep and you will be able to see the opposing player's location on the tablet. This signals the start of Sudden Death, which will require one player to kill the other within two minutes or they both lose. Additionally, spawns will be randomized each round as originally intended.

New Watch Design

The graphics and overall look of the watch have been updated. The new design includes a compass and a more clear numbering system for directional callouts.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//25603247/4664267d52ee852edb1e8fd06f77d18ebd00b7e7.png[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//25603247/355cd4af3ad6404209916920cdcc456743302fdf.png[/img]

Added Additional Hand Movement Settings

Added the option in the settings menu to choose whether you want to use the controller in your dominant hand or your in your non-dominant hand for movement.

Tablet UI Improvements

Tablet icons can now be seen scaling down on the Tablet when the player moves away from them. The icons on the tablet map are always positioned on the boundary line between the user and the object it represents on the map no matter the rotation of the tablet. Additionally, the compass visual on the tablet has been improved.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//25603247/ab76ce4f948f5522553948df2549aeb2b1c14a2d.png[/img]

Change Log:

System

Player exploit fixes have been added throughout the game

Player animations have been replaced with new animations

Overall player character speed has been reduced

Gun weight mechanic has been added to player movement

Tent environment has been updated to new design

Free Roam games to be created as Public in the Create a Lobby menu

Footstep audio is more synchronized with new animations

Updated splash screen and loading bar when launching the game

Improved character animations in main menu on PCVR

Quest users no longer have to input a passcode anymore when joining private games via invite

Fixed player arms looking distorted when too close to their bodies

The word "Suicide" has been removed and replaced thoughout the game

On Quest, your preferred server region is now saved and not longer resets to default after you restarting the app

Players will now feel bHaptics impulses when launching the game or turning on bHaptics to verify that the device is working correctly

Fixed an issue that was causing bHaptics to to not work properly resulting in weapons not working correctly

Fixed issue that was causing bHaptics vest to not work for players on SteamVR or Oculus PCVR

Fixed an issue that was causing ProTube to to not work properly resulting in the game crashing or not opening

Quest players can now see Oculus friends when using the “Show friends only” filter in the lobby browser

Fixed a bug that would cause the player characters to look stuck with broken position tracking when viewing as a caster

Fixed "Height exceeded" warning message becoming unreadable when lowering the "Texture Resolution" setting on PC

UI/UX

Updated some maps with new loading screen artwork

Weapon Pivot setting has been added to the settings menu

Player watch design has been updated

Whiteboard in Tent has improved accessibility and movement

Whiteboard marker graphics have been updated

Orange interaction has been added to Tent

Added additional setting for movement (dominant or non-dominant) hand

Settings Menu has been added to back of Tent

Helmets can now be clicked on as well as picked up and placed on head to select faction

Movement Comfort Vignette setting has been added to the settings menu

Lobby browser filter has been updated to include new filters

Removed Advanced Training button from Main Menu

Introduced Server IDs in lobbies and Join Server By ID button in lobby browser

Icons on the tablet now scale down the further offscreen they are

Improved Tablet compass UI

Fixed an issue where players would get a continuous stream of pop-ups after opening the Oculus Browser after exiting a match on a custom map

The recoil bar in the tent weapon details has been changed to green when indicating recoil is improved

Gameplay

Added spawn protection to Shooting Range, Free Roam and Gun Game

Free Roam and Co-Op hosts can now start map votes at any time

Lighting has been adjusted for Spectator Goggles in the tent

Players are no longer able to exploit movement while downed

Ability to reach and use your radio on your shoulder when downed as you do when alive instead of it dropping onto the ground with your body

Map voting now offers the option to change the game mode in social or cooperative, within the same mode category, mimicking the current behavior of core modes

Fixed a bug that would cause players character to appear gray and not function correctly when spawned on map. Additionally fixed issues that would happen to player once this bug was triggered

Players are no longer killed when respawning if damage is dealt to their previous life's corpse

Fixed a bug in Shooting Range, Co-Op, and Free Roam that was causing the vote kicking system to not properly kick a player

Fixed an exploit where a player could revive as invisible if while being downed another player's Syringe is simultaneously being pushed into their body. Other players would see invisible player as downed

Fixed a bug that caused the laser pointer to disappear when a player is revived after being downed while equipped with a Stun Gun

Fixed a bug where players would see Volk scoreboards on both sides of the tent after resetting the title and joining a coop server with a custom map

Co-Op

Tweaked AI bots in Co-Op to make them more aggressive, move and close down more often, increase their accuracy at higher difficulty settings and reduce instances of bots getting stuck

Fixed AI movement paths and being able to walk through buildings throughout several maps

Bots will no longer obsessively focus on downed players

Added the loadout table tent radio (from Assault mode) to Co-Op modes to talk to players in-game from the tent

Fixed a bug in Evacuation game mode that would cause players to be unable to evacuate after entering the helicopter too early

AI bots now function correctly if a player grabs the attention of the bots then leaves the server

Fixed a bug that would cause AI animations speed up momentarily when fighting users

Fixed visual for AI Bots with a PKM or M249 weapon to have proper reload animations

Social Modes

Added additional progression modes for Gun Game

Added varying finales players can possibly end on in Gun Game

Host can now determine how many stages are in the progression as well as if stages include hand grenades in Gun Game

One in the Chamber now includes options for weapon types and weapon sights

Sudden Death added to One in the Chamber to speed up the end of the round

You will start with night vision goggles when playing on night maps in Gun Game and One in the Chamber

The radio on your shoulder will be available for use during Gun Game and One in the Chamber game matches

Gun Game and One in the Chamber now available on Subway and Tanker

Improved spawning in Gun Game and One in the Chamber to make it less likely to spawn in front of other players

Fixed spawns on One in the Chamber not being randomized.

Fixed a bug that would cause radio voice chat remains enabled in social modes after getting kicked in a core mode while holding the radio

Core Modes

Increased the audio range for disabling uplink alerts in Assault mode

Fixed a cascade of issue that would happen in Escort when host was set as the VIP after leaving ongoing matches of other game modes

Fixed a bug in Assault matches that would cause the 'Fireteam Leadership' to transfer to a VOLK member when the 2nd round begins if no MARSOC members ready

Fixed issue on Escort where red objective smoke grenades would appear with a mostly white cloud when observed

Maps

Quest users will now have more accurate colors displayed throughout the game. A color gamut palette has been selected bringing the display colors closer to what the game looks like on PCVR.

Abandoned

Objects no longer clip into stairs found indoors throughout building on the map

The lights inside the three story building top floor have been increased in brightness

The fog is now slightly reduced on Abandoned. Allowing players to see a bit better at distance

Corrected the terrain texture colors on the Quest version to look closer to the version seen on PC

Fixed visual pop of lights that would disappear/reappear when activating/deactivating Night Vision Goggles

Fixed visual on Day map where the sky was not being affected by the fog

Bottles & Mugs now include collision throughout the map

Items and equipment no longer clip through black tarp throughout the map

Character model shadows now correctly appear throughout the map

Fixed Ammunition box clipping through the ground near the destroyed helicopter

Fixed Z Fighting visuals throughout the map

Fixed visual for dirt that appeared like it was floating off the wall

Cargo

Drones can now fly through gaps on the pipe support beams throughout areas on map

Fixed C4 orientation to be consistent when the player plants it on similar walls throughout map

Players can no longer look through the tarp covered boxes with an Air Drone

Downfall

Fixed ammo box that was unable to be seen due to clipping inside another object

Colliders on walls fixed throughout map

Fixed lighting that was causing character models to appear unnaturally dark inside the first floor central rooms of several buildings

Helicopter blades no longer clip through a nearby vehicle as it lands near the 'East Tank'

Fixed visual where players could observe some debris extending onto the floor inside the building near the helicopter

Fixed a bug that would cause some players to dye while evacuating inside the helicopter

Fixed character lighting saturation when standing above a tire near the west church

Fixed audio where the outdoor ambiance and weapon reverb ws being used when shooting inside the center bungalow building

Fixed visual where projectiles would impact with the sky when a player shot upwards

Lighting has been adjusted for indoor locations throughout the map

Drones can now travel between the gaps in the wooden fences

The smoke on the PC variant of Downfall has been reduced in size to improve the crossplay balance for PC users.

A slight adjustment has been made to the rock walls texture

The lighting for player model brightness throughout the map has been adjusted to prevent player models from looking super bright when close to a wall whilst inside of a dark building

Quarantine

The laser sight attachment is no longer visible to other players through items on the map

Quarantine has a much brighter lighting setup now

The stairs inside the big open warehouse(some users know this as ‘hospital’) have been lit up with lights to better show player silhouettes as opposed to its earlier dark lighting conditions

The atmospheric fog has been reduced a lot in Quarantine allowing users to see and spot better at distances

The lighting system responsible for player model brightness throughout the map has been redone from scratch, allowing for much more accurate player lighting

Shooting Range

Props have been updated throughout the map

Map has extended to 600M

Added multiple new rows of further range targets

Updated shot display to score a player's target shots based on accuracy and distance

The Killhouse has been upgraded to be more interactive and will provide stats and a score for each run through based on accuracy and speed.

A scoreboard has been added outside the Killhouse that will break down the scoring of your last Killhouse run and the top players in the lobby for both target shots and Killhouse runs

Many models and textures have been redone

The atmospheric fog has been reduced a little allowing users to see a bit better at distance

Fixed consistency for several objects on Quest and PCVR throughout the map

Fixed missing action sounds on the target standees when knifed in the hesco box area behind kill-house

You can now use the taser, explosives, knives, M203 blunt damage, and molotov cocktails on target standees.

Fixed visual where wooden post appeared to be clipping through a white table underneath the tent near the open range

Fixed an issue where reaching out and grabbing in the air at very particular location on the map a player would unintentionally grab their tablet

Snowpeak

Performance improvements on areas throughout

Fixed visuals for ground drone camera so the ice lake no longer appears black

Fixed volume on Molotov bottle breaking sounds

Fixed audio where the outdoor ambiance and weapon reverb ws being used when shooting inside a specific area in an eastern room of the map

Trees have received new visuals

The PC version of snowpeak will now see a subtle snowfall particle effect throughout the map

Lighting for the roots for trees have been adjusted so they no longer appear really dark

Adjusted brightness for vents to be consistent when viewed at close and far distances

Adjusted brightness for shovel in the Northwest hangar because it was too bright when viewed at a distance

Fixed visuals where water puddles were visible through smoke which could allow players to see silhouettes of other players

Suburbia

Performance improvements made while using the Air Drone camera

Fixed bug where player would be killed if sticking their head close to a wall on buildings

Adjusted the lighting and tuned down how colorful and saturated the overall looks

The road and bricks have received adjustments to the textures

The atmospheric fog has been reduced a little allowing users to see a bit better at distance

Subway

Performance improvements on areas throughout

Corrected the visuals and audio when shooting the outer rail of double rails when not next to a subway platform

Fixed Z fighting visuals throughout the map

Fixed visual where players could see through the map when using the air drone from a certain angles

Tanker

Fixed a visual seam that allowed players to view into the tower of tanker from the outside, when players could not see out from the inside

Fixed Z Fighting visuals throughout the map

Turbine

Fixed visual on Night map where the sky was not being affected by the fog

Workshop & Custom Maps

Custom maps now auto-download if you do not have them when joining servers or map voting within servers

Custom Maps can now be included in lobby map voting whether or not anybody has them installed

Environmental audio has been fixed and can be heard on Custom Maps

Fixed a bug that would cause players to be unable to subscribe to unsubscribed custom maps and their thumbnails appear blank

Adjusted visual that would cause the incorrect tags to be highlighted when hovering the cursor between the tick boxes and the text

Weapons and Utilities

NEW M240L added to MARSOC Support Class

NEW Ultimax 100 Mk3 added to Volk Support Class

Added functionally to simultaneously hold weapons in both hands

The 4x and SV98 12x scopes for Volk now has a green illuminated reticle

Improved the hand disconnection on weapons to not feel unnatural to users or disconnect at inappropriate times

Changing fire modes will now play different haptic effects for different firing modes to allow you to differentiate between them by feel

The foregrip can now affect recoil on some weapons more or less than other weapons - did a balancing pass on these values. This is shown on the recoil bar in the tent

Bipods have been updated to be more accurate

New additions to the recoil system including horizontal recoil and stance based recoil

Belt fed firearms are now loaded and ready to shoot on spawn across all game modes

Improved shotgun combat performance

Improved brightness/visibility of IR laser beam when using Night Vision Goggles

Flashbang effects will no longer activate while waiting for round to start or during spawn protection

PCVR users view will no longer be stuck inside the 12x Scope when when attempting to steady with an AKM equipped

The air drone now has a gimballed camera which steadies your view as you move and turn

Added flashlight attachments for Support Class' secondary weapons in Free Roam

Weapon gripping will be reversed to its previous behavior (before 1.9)

Fixed an issue that was causing weapons to not fire or explosives to not able to be interacted with

Fixed a bug that would cause the M249 and PKM to fall in an unnatural manner when the weapon is loaded but not fired

Fixed bug where the P90 magazine would be upside down when held in the right hand

Fixed a bug with Gunstock Calibration that would cause the weapon to be in its default, uncalibrated, orientation if a player grips their weapon with both hands

Fixed attachments appearing shiny on the MP7A2 for Quest

Fixed visual where shotgun shells would clip through the chamber of the M1014 when seen from the perspective of another player

Fixed ammo jittering erratically on the PKM when a player grabs the ammo belt and places it up high above the weapon

Fixed visual of the ammunition belt on the M249 & PKM where is appeared to clip through the body of the weapon when player doubles the belt over itself while loading

Fixed hand alignments with the box magazines on the M249 and PKM when the player holds them

Fixed a bug on the M249 that would cause the weapon to leave your hands and have collision issues with the bullets when loaded and dropped

Fixed a bug on night vision goggles where if walking inside a red smoke grenade the fade effect would be red instead of green

Fixed a bug where loading a shell into an emptied shotgun while the bolt is open would cause the first shell to be ejected once you touched the bolt

Fixed position of players non-dominant hand on the M16A4 so it no longer clips into the laser sight attachment

The bolt of the AUG no longer clips through the butt of the gun while it is held back

Known Issues: