[Announcement] Brawl Festival in Crossout!

The Brawl festival returns to Crossout in an updated form! This time we have the most beloved brawls from past festivals, and also added a number of new ones. Each brawl will only be active for a few days — don’t miss the opportunity to try out new gameplay styles and share your impressions with us. It’s possible that you will see the most popular modes again as part of the in-game events or even in constant rotation.

Attention! The brawl festival will last from June 15 to July 16 inclusive!

Brawl festival

A total of 10 brawls are planned for the festival (please check availability times directly in the game, each brawl is available for a limited time):

“Impulsiveness”: Fight on your own armoured car. The impulse from shooting and hits is greatly increased. Respawns after destruction are enabled. The victory is awarded to the team that scored more points in the allotted time for shooting off parts and destroying opponents. The battle ends if one of the teams scores 10,000 points.

“Wheels of fortune” Familiar battles on preset armoured cars equipped with the minelayer “Fortune”.

“Sudden death”: Fight on your own armoured car. The durability of all parts of the armoured car is significantly reduced. Respawns after destruction are enabled. The victory is awarded to the team that scored more points in the allotted time for shooting off parts and destroying opponents. The battle ends if one of the teams scores 10,000 points. The overheat rate of certain types of weapons is increased in this brawl (Tesla emitters, machine guns, autocannons, miniguns).

“Double hit”: Fight on your own armoured car. With each volley, weapons fire several consecutive shots instead of one (there are a number of exceptions for which this mechanic doesn’t work: “Clarinet TOW”, “Trigger”, “Destructor”, etc.). Respawns after destruction are enabled. The victory is awarded to the team that scored more points in the allotted time for shooting off parts and destroying opponents. The battle ends if one of the teams scores 10,000 points.

“Rockets” Familiar battles on preset armoured cars equipped with the rocket launchers “Pyre”.

“Deadly football”: Just like in the “Steel championship”, your objective is to score more goals than the opposing team and win the match. You participate in the match on your own armoured car. Battles are allowed in this mode. A player from the opposing team rushes to your gates with the ball, and you don’t have time to catch up with him? Try to destroy or at least immobilize him!

“TOW” Familiar battles on preset armoured cars with guided rockets “Clarinet TOW”.

“Charge!”: Fight on your own armoured car. Weapons are reloaded extremely quickly (there are exceptions, such as: “Porcupine”, “King”, homing rockets, etc.). Respawns after destruction are enabled. The victory is awarded to the team that scored more points in the allotted time for shooting off parts and destroying opponents. The battle ends if one of the teams scores 10,000 points.

“Pursuit”: Fight on your own armoured car. Objective: chase the patroller and stay as close as possible to him, interfering with the opponents and destroying their cars along the way. Respawns after destruction are enabled. The player who scores the most points at the end of the pursuit, wins the battle. Points are awarded depending on how close you are to the patroller as well as for shooting at opponents (and especially at the current leader). If you are too far away from the patroller, then your armoured car gets destroyed. Along the way you will come across various bonuses. After you pick them up, they will increase the damage you inflict, increase the speed of your car or make it invincible.

“Anomalous zone”: Fight on your own armoured car. There are various modifiers scattered across the map that change the rules of the game for all players. The effects of these modifiers can be both positive and negative, and often the benefits depend on the parts mounted on your car. When one of the players picks up the next modifier, it cancels the effect of the previous modifier. Respawns after destruction are enabled. The player who destroys the most enemies at the end of the battle, wins.



Some brawls may include restrictions on the Power score level and parts that can be used on your armoured car. All restrictions can be viewed in the brawl window on the world map.

Special challenge and reward

During the festival, a daily challenge for 2 victories in the current brawl of the festival will be available to you. As a reward, the players will receive the “Strategic reserve” container with resources. Please note that Festival daily challenges are not accumulated if you miss a few days.

We wish you great rest and victories in battles!

