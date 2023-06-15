Star Conflict 1.11.8 Edges of risk. Stage one

The Universe is infinite and our questions about it are countless. Sometimes it’s better not to ask anything at all.

Excerpts from the memorandum of Dr. Parks prepared for the annual meeting of directors of the Federation corporations in the fringe sectors.

I get lots of questions about Summer. Who is she? Why are we afraid of her? Let me remind you, colleagues, that we first heard about Summer back in 4615. That sudden activity of the Revenants, a bunch of their agents among the mercenaries and staff. I clearly remember our panic. They seemed to be everywhere. Then we discovered their lair in the Ydra system. We had some sweeps in our ranks, and everybody calmed down. Completely in vain. I’m sure that Revenant agents are still among us. They might be right here, in this room.

But back to their leader — Summer. Now we know a lot more about her. Sadly, some of our knowledge looks like fiction, which casts doubt on all the data about her. Thus, according to one of the sources, Summer can clone herself or move conscience into cloned bodies. Some believe that she’s hundreds of years old. And some of my employees even say that she’s one of the Precursors! There are thousands of rumors and legends about her and her famous black dreadnought. Curiously, there’s not a single witness who has met with Summer in person.

In the last few years, Summer has moved away from outright activity, and we've lost her track. But we know for sure that she was involved in the alleged research of the Erebus special expedition to the SY3176-GIII-A4 system and the attack of the Huron group on the Monolith. There’s no doubt that its purpose is the same as ours — the study of the Precursor artifacts, search for the signal source. It’s possible that she’s even closer to solving the mystery than we are.

Event “Edges of risk”

Pilots, the “Edges of risk” event will be held in two stages. There are 40 levels in each stage. Only the owners of a special Pass will be able to unlock all levels. But the first and every fifth level will be available to all pilots.

To get a reward, you need to unlock the necessary level. In order to get access to the next reward, you need to complete all the previous levels. You can join the stage at any time when the stage is available.

The event will last for three months. During the entire period, all pilots will be able to earn a special game currency in battles — Xenochips.

Xenochips can be obtained for completing any tasks as an additional reward.

Xenochips are introduced into the game for a limited time and after the end of the event will be removed from the game and from the accounts of the pilots. We recommend that you have time to spend xenochips before the end of the event!

Xenochips can be spent to receive special rewards during the event.

Edges of risk. Stage one. Special bundles and rewards

To get access to all the rewards, pilots need to purchase an “Edges of risk. Stage one” pass. The pass can be purchased in the official store of the project.

Special pack “Edges of risk. Stage one”

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2412770/Star_Conflict__Edges_of_risk_Stage_one/

This pack includes:

Access to additional rewards in the event “Edges of risk. Stage one”;

Upon receiving the pack, the next level is immediately opened and all the rewards of the open levels are available;

7 days of premium license.

Special pack “Edges of risk. Stage one (Deluxe edition)”

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2412771/Star_Conflict__Edges_of_risk_Stage_one_Deluxe_edition/

A special version of the “Edges of risk. Stage one” pass. The pass can be purchased in the official store of the project.

This pack includes:

Access to additional rewards in the event “Edges of risk. Stage one”;

Upon receiving the pack, the next 15 levels are immediately opened and all the rewards of the open levels are available;

30 days of premium license.

Rewards of the first stage

[table]

[tr][th]Level[/th][th]Reward (* — available with the pass)[/th][/tr]

[tr][td]1[/td][td]New portrait*[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]2[/td][td]Pattern[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]3[/td][td]New taunt[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]4[/td][td]Colour[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]5[/td][td]Sticker pack[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]6[/td][td]Special bonus up to +50% experience in battle (valid for 15 battles)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]7[/td][td]Pattern[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]8[/td][td]New portrait[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]9[/td][td]Ellydium destroyer Ze'Ta parts[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]10[/td][td]New decor[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]11[/td][td]1250000 pts. of free experience[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]12[/td][td]New large seed-chip pack[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]13[/td][td]One of the four necessary parts of the ship "Confessor"[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]14[/td][td]Pattern[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]15[/td][td]New taunt[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]16[/td][td]Access to special contracts: allows up to 70 GS daily (valid for 30 days)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]17[/td][td]Sticker pack[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]18[/td][td]Colour[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]19[/td][td]New taunt[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]20[/td][td]Pattern[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]21[/td][td]New decor[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]22[/td][td]New portrait[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]23[/td][td]Special bonus up to +50% credits in battle (valid for 15 battles)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]24[/td][td]New taunt[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]25[/td][td]One of the four necessary parts of the ship "Confessor"[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]26[/td][td]Pattern[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]27[/td][td]Sticker pack[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]28[/td][td]Resource pack[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]29[/td][td]New portrait[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]30[/td][td]Colour*[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]31[/td][td]New taunt[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]32[/td][td]New decor[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]33[/td][td]Rare Earth metals pack[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]34[/td][td]Premium ship or resources of choice (available 24 hours in the game store)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]35[/td][td]New portrait[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]36[/td][td]Sticker pack[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]37[/td][td]Special bonus: up to +50% to experience and credits in battle (valid for 30 battles)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]38[/td][td]Pattern[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]39[/td][td]New taunt[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]40[/td][td]The "Natural born hunter" bundle that includes a special part of the ship "Confessor", decor "Edges of horror", title "Natural born hunter"[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]41[/td][td]Access to special packs that can be purchased in the store for xenochips[/td][/tr]

[/table]

Pack contents:

Additional cell. A crate with rare earth metals. Contains 10 Rare earth metals.

Additional cell. Free experience. Contains 25000 pts. of free experience.

Additional cell. Monocrystals. Contains 5 monocrystals

Additional cell. Xenocrystals. Contains 5 xenocrystals.

Additional cell. Credits +50%. Contains a bonus of +50% credits for 24 hours.



Empire rank 16 recon interceptor “Seeress”

---

In 4612, the Emperor issued a decree on the beginning of the development of a new scout ship for the Wardens. In order to have access to operational information and resources, the project was held in one of the secret laboratories near the Frontier. In 4616, the project was frozen due to the threat of infection, the laboratory was sealed, the data was transferred to a special technological cache, and the staff was evacuated.

In 4619, Ironside, with the help of his analysts, was able to find out about the existence of a cache of Warden technologies on the “southern” border of the region under his control. The cache was successfully opened, among its contents there were also developments of a scout ship codenamed Seeress. Using scientific and industrial power, the Ironside Empire finalized the scout by the beginning of 4621.

During the first combat flight, the pilot of the Seeress successfully infiltrated the territory of the RSW, destroyed the guard post and collected intelligence that was later sold to Sparta. The ship turned out to be great for espionage purposes.

Using industrial powers, Ironside began mass production of Seeress in 4622, and in 4623 offered a contract to the UMC. Under its terms, the Ironside Empire shipyards will produce simplified versions of the Seeress with an expanded cargo hold for mercenaries. Preference is given to those mercenaries who helped Ironside with his projects, but, according to rumours, money will eventually be able to solve this issue.



Special asteroid mining equipment is available to the ship. The cargo hold capacity is increased to 9 bays.

Special module “Quantum throw accelerator”

Redirects the energy of the ship’s warp engine into the main engines, causing the ship to stop instantly, disabling its ability to maneuver and fire and resetting all negative effects. The ship then goes into a high acceleration mode, but doesn’t enter warp. The acceleration trajectory cannot be interrupted or diverted while the ship is in acceleration mode.

Special part of the ship:

4 parts are needed for the production of the ship.

Can be received in the “Edges of risk” event as a reward.

More information about the new ship you can get in the next updates.

Adventure “Data markup”

Pilots, the “Blackwood” shipyard needs your help! Progress doesn’t stand still, and “Ariadne” requires constant improvement. Improvement, in turn, requires information. You can help! From June 15, you can find Erik Holst at the “Blackwood shipyard” location and get a special task from him. The time of the offer is not limited as progress develops constantly!

Changes in the trading system from June 15

Parts of the following ships have been temporarily removed from the system of trading between players:

Kirishima

Mole

Tornado

Marten

Hammerhead

Parts of the following ships have been temporarily added to the system of trading between players:

Confessor

Relic

Gungnir

Project 1011

Parts from the spring event “Corporations’ rage” have also become available for trading:

Part of the Emperor landing platform (used for the production of the Emperor ship parts)

Dyrnwyn Central processor (used for the production of the Dyrnwyn ship parts)

Vertical takeoff engine systems (used for the production of the Gungnir ship parts)

Corporations’ rage

---

Pilots! It has come to our attention that new rewards have appeared in a number of locations of the “Conquest” mode.

Part of the Control and management system of Marten and Hammerhead ships are now available in locations:

Research center and Terramorphing station — 1000 parts

New temporary packs in the game store

---

Pilots! From June 15 to July 18, new offers are waiting for you in the game store.

“Black abyss 1” bundle

Portrait “Captain Spaulding”

Taunt “Step up! Time to push!”

Pattern “Azathoth’s gaze”

Title “Dark knight of the moon”

Decor “Lurking fear”

50% credit bonus for 30 battles

“Black abyss 2” bundle

Portrait “Lilith”

Taunt “Come again soon! I'm bored without you!”

Pattern “Sleeping Yog-Sothoth”

Title “Peacemaker”

Decor “The haunter of the dark”

50% credit bonus for 30 battles

“Black abyss 3” bundle

Portrait “Killjoy”

Taunt “Don't look for me. I'll find you!”

Pattern “Shub-Niggurath’s traces”

Title “War veteran”

Decor “Whispering in the dark”

50% credit bonus for 30 battles

“Black abyss 4” bundle

Portrait “Astarte”

Taunt “You'll win next time... in a galaxy far-far away.”

Pattern “Touch of Yig”

Title “Star voyager”

Decor “The great eye”

50% credit bonus for 30 battles

Iridescent set 9

Colour “Call of Cthulhu”

Colour “Hastur’s fury”

Colour “Hopelessness of Ghatanothoa”

Colour “Gatanoa’s sadness”

Colour “Hastur’s hatred”

A set of scary stickers

Sticker “Noth-Yidik’s tentacles”

Sticker “Skull of K’thun”

Sticker “From the grave”

Sticker “Cards of fate”

Sticker “Hands of Death”

Ships

Palom

The rank of the ship has been changed to 13 Characteristics of the ship were proportionally increased

Now ship has a unique special module “Phase shield Iron IV” Increases the shield’s resistance to the chosen type of damage by 120 pts. Upon absorbing the chosen type of damage, increases the rate of fire of the ship’s main weapons by 20%, for 5 seconds. Upon activation gives a 35% speed bonus for 15 sec.

Weapon “Torch launcher”. Damage from the hit and radiation increased by 25%

“Pulsating shield” modifier Frequency of pulsations increased by 2 times, damage reduced by 2 times



Balance changes, June 2023

Passive regeneration of Guard frigates’ hull

Time of inaction before regeneration activation reduced from 10 to 5 sec.

Archelon

Energy consumption of the afterburner reduced from 225 to 191 pts./sec.

Nordstorm

Removed the turn speed bonus

Emperor

Replaced the bonuses of level 4 “Hull resistance to EM damage increased by 20 pts.” and “Hull resistance to thermal damage increased by 20 pts.” with a single bonus of “Hull resistance to all types of damage increased by 20 pts.”

“Thar’Ga’tok” launcher

Maximum spread reduced from 1,75 to 1,3 degrees

“Langmuir” launcher

Active time increased from 1,5 to 3 sec.

“Thunderbolt” launcher

Damage reduced to 10%

“Thor” System Overdrive

Beam's damage reduced to 15%

Hyperdrive

Charge accumulation time increased from 20 to 25 sec.

Tech Diffusion Shield

Energy recovery increased from 1000 to 1500 pts.

Raid phase shield

Shield damage resistance increased from 150 to 180 pts.

Adaptive restoration system, Phase shield, Raid phase shield, Tech phase shield

Duration of speed increase when switching the special module increased from 10 to 15 sec.

Entropy Generator

Projectile flight speed increased from 750 to 900 m/s

Damage increased by 25%

Repair Kit S, Repair Kit M, Repair Kit L

Recharge reduced from 60 to 50 sec.

Blaster Turret, Plasma Turret

Damage on destruction reduced by 44%

Armor-Plated Hull

Changed the increase of hull durability for the Mk. 1 version: ranks 6-8: from 23,5 to 27,5% ranks 8-12: from 24,5 to 28,5% ranks 11-17: from 25,5 to 29,5%

Speed penalty increased from 7,4 to 10%

Kinematic shield adapter

Ranks changed from 9-13 to 9-15

Miscellaneous

Reduced the minimum price of the Monocrystal panel to 50 GS

Modified the models of the Palom and Zealot ships

Blueprints for Mk5 modifiers can now be obtained by destroying enemies in the “Open world” mode

Bug fixes