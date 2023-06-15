 Skip to content

Bless Unleashed update for 15 June 2023

Double Trouble: Reawakening (NA/EU)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings Adventurers

Monster Invasions are back! Get ready for another set of rock throwing, ground stomping Grassland Giant mayhem! Gather your friends and once again take down this beast.

Mechanics: Kill all summoned monsters and get exclusive monster drops.

Duration: 1 hour

Location: Grassland Giant Pit

Schedule:

June 16 and 30

  • NA: 07:00 PM - 08:00 PM PDT
  • EU: 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM CET

Item Drops:

  • Unbinding Scroll
  • Empire's Unbinding Scroll
  • Superior Bless Breath
  • Bless Breath
  • Grasslands Giant Reward Chest
  • Superior Potential Core Ticket
  • Equipment Upgrade Stone (Legendary)
  • Equipment Upgrade Stone (Epic)
  • Equipment Upgrade Stone (Mythic)

