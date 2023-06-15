Double Trouble: Reawakening (NA/EU)

Greetings Adventurers
Monster Invasions are back! Get ready for another set of rock throwing, ground stomping Grassland Giant mayhem! Gather your friends and once again take down this beast.
Mechanics: Kill all summoned monsters and get exclusive monster drops.
Duration: 1 hour
Location: Grassland Giant Pit
Schedule:
June 16 and 30
- NA: 07:00 PM - 08:00 PM PDT
- EU: 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM CET
Item Drops:
- Unbinding Scroll
- Empire's Unbinding Scroll
- Superior Bless Breath
- Bless Breath
- Grasslands Giant Reward Chest
- Superior Potential Core Ticket
- Equipment Upgrade Stone (Legendary)
- Equipment Upgrade Stone (Epic)
- Equipment Upgrade Stone (Mythic)
