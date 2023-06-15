Double Trouble: Reawakening (NA/EU)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Adventurers

Monster Invasions are back! Get ready for another set of rock throwing, ground stomping Grassland Giant mayhem! Gather your friends and once again take down this beast.

Mechanics: Kill all summoned monsters and get exclusive monster drops.

Duration: 1 hour

Location: Grassland Giant Pit

Schedule:

June 16 and 30

NA: 07:00 PM - 08:00 PM PDT

EU: 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM CET

Item Drops:

Unbinding Scroll

Empire's Unbinding Scroll

Superior Bless Breath

Bless Breath

Grasslands Giant Reward Chest

Superior Potential Core Ticket

Equipment Upgrade Stone (Legendary)

Equipment Upgrade Stone (Epic)

Equipment Upgrade Stone (Mythic)

Bless Unleashed VALOFE Team