Hello from the VEILED EXPERTS Team!

We had a small update to fix bugs and ensure stable service.

■ Patch schedule

PDT 6/14 22:57

KST 6/15 14:57

■ Patch details

Parties get dismissed when a match ends after playing in a party

Please log out and exit the game before the update to maintain a pleasant game environment.

Thank you.