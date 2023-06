This mini hotfix addresses minor issues that were discovered after the last update. Please make sure you have the latest (1.1.0) version of the game!

List of changes:

Added a black outline for the hint line.

Increased the font size in the game by 10% and in the main menu by 20%.

Fixed an issue with docking stations and seismic generators disappearing.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2187290/Wall_World/