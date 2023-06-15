 Skip to content

Amber Trail update for 15 June 2023

Walls and Artifacts Update!

Build 11474752

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog v1.2.0

TL;DR

  • New walls and towers
  • New background visuals
  • New resources and items
  • New Towers upgrades
  • Quickslot inventory
  • More save slots
  • Pause game
  • Artifacts
  • Automatic crafting

New Walls and Towers

  • buildings cannot be built outside the most far away walls.
  • there are two more walls.
  • walls and towers block enemies no matter where they are built.
  • enemies break through walls and towers. They are not entirely destroyed anymore. Workers can rebuild them later.
  • you can now garrison archers on walls level 2+
  • walls can hold one item.
  • with every wall upgrade, walls behind settlement change appearance as well.
  • two more wall and tower levels


New resources and items

  • 14 new resources used for various recipes and upgrades.
  • enemies now have a chance of dropping resources.
  • abyss shard can only be dropped by cemetery, deep forest monsters, last wave monster and wandering traders.
  • 4 new amber lanterns that give special effects to buildings with archers.
  • 3 new potions.




Quick Slot inventory

  • you can now carry 3 more items in your inventory
  • items in inventory do not have an effect
  • items in inventory do not stack
  • items in inventory do not drop on death

Other

  • 2 more save slots
  • opening menu pauses the game 😀
  • automatic crafting items option
  • 3 new hero weapon upgrades
  • first artifact item craftable by blacksmith

I have no special plans for next update but there is a vote for feature poll on discord. I invite you all to vote!

Thank you All for all the ideas and hope you like this update :)

