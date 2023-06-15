Walls and Artifacts Update!

Changelog v1.2.0

TL;DR

New walls and towers

New background visuals

New resources and items

New Towers upgrades

Quickslot inventory

More save slots

Pause game

Artifacts

Automatic crafting

New Walls and Towers

buildings cannot be built outside the most far away walls.

there are two more walls.

walls and towers block enemies no matter where they are built.

enemies break through walls and towers. They are not entirely destroyed anymore. Workers can rebuild them later.

you can now garrison archers on walls level 2+

walls can hold one item.

with every wall upgrade, walls behind settlement change appearance as well.

two more wall and tower levels





New resources and items

14 new resources used for various recipes and upgrades.

enemies now have a chance of dropping resources.

abyss shard can only be dropped by cemetery, deep forest monsters, last wave monster and wandering traders.

4 new amber lanterns that give special effects to buildings with archers.

3 new potions.









Quick Slot inventory

you can now carry 3 more items in your inventory

items in inventory do not have an effect

items in inventory do not stack

items in inventory do not drop on death

Other

2 more save slots

opening menu pauses the game 😀

automatic crafting items option

3 new hero weapon upgrades

first artifact item craftable by blacksmith

I have no special plans for next update but there is a vote for feature poll on discord. I invite you all to vote!

Thank you All for all the ideas and hope you like this update :)