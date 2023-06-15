Walls and Artifacts Update!

Changelog v1.2.0
TL;DR
- New walls and towers
- New background visuals
- New resources and items
- New Towers upgrades
- Quickslot inventory
- More save slots
- Pause game
- Artifacts
- Automatic crafting
New Walls and Towers
- buildings cannot be built outside the most far away walls.
- there are two more walls.
- walls and towers block enemies no matter where they are built.
- enemies break through walls and towers. They are not entirely destroyed anymore. Workers can rebuild them later.
- you can now garrison archers on walls level 2+
- walls can hold one item.
- with every wall upgrade, walls behind settlement change appearance as well.
- two more wall and tower levels
New resources and items
- 14 new resources used for various recipes and upgrades.
- enemies now have a chance of dropping resources.
- abyss shard can only be dropped by cemetery, deep forest monsters, last wave monster and wandering traders.
- 4 new amber lanterns that give special effects to buildings with archers.
- 3 new potions.
Quick Slot inventory
- you can now carry 3 more items in your inventory
- items in inventory do not have an effect
- items in inventory do not stack
- items in inventory do not drop on death
Other
- 2 more save slots
- opening menu pauses the game 😀
- automatic crafting items option
- 3 new hero weapon upgrades
- first artifact item craftable by blacksmith
I have no special plans for next update but there is a vote for feature poll on discord. I invite you all to vote!
Thank you All for all the ideas and hope you like this update :)
