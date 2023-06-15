Maintenance

Blessings be with everyone...
06/15/2023
end of event
[Updates]
- Significantly increased the number of Guardian Collection
Guardian Collection Advanced level collection figures have been increased up to 7 times.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Blessings be with everyone...
06/15/2023
end of event
[Updates]
Guardian Collection Advanced level collection figures have been increased up to 7 times.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update