June 2023 update

“Information about the current Early Access build (updated June 2023):

The current build includes an introduction level where you can learn Lavinia's move set. In this version you are taken through Lavinia's move set and other mechanics in a non-lethal environment, so you can learn the moves and fail without any punishment. In the final game, this section will be used as part of the story.

Version 1 of the Exham Priory castle. The castle is currently empty because my main goal right now is go define the size and scale of the castle, as well as the atmosphere. You can't platform in the castle yet either.

Version 1 of underground tunnels under the castle. This section is the same as the demo, and includes a lot of platforming and puzzles.