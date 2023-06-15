1.加入主角天赋选择
2.下调武器、防具和丹药的银两消耗
3.修炼境界的药草消耗下降为5000
4.武器和防具的精炼数下调到5个，一个提升百分比增加到40%
5.躯体境界效果变更为增加伤害减免
6.增加任务中所保护角色的伤害减免，增加镖车的血量
7.宝库加入十全金丹
侠客春秋 update for 15 June 2023
6月15日更新公告
Patchnotes via Steam Community
