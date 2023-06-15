 Skip to content

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 15 June 2023

Enabling Steam achievements.

Build 11474174 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Steam achievements can now be unlocked while playing, assuming that the player is playing on Ironman mode with the default difficulty.
Currently, there are 10 different achievements, but more will be added over time.

