Realms Of Bondage update for 15 June 2023

BugFix!

Share · View all patches · Build 11474044 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just fixed a bug which stopped the game progressing properly after hitting the Estelle part.

It should be working now. Sorry about that!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2353701 Depot 2353701
