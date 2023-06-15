Hotfix: v0.8.9.2
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where guest reputation wasn't always loading correctly
- Fixed an issue with loading staff
- Fixed the back button on the load game menu
- Fixed issue where not all audio wasn't being controlled by sliders in the setting menu
- Fixed some issues with Incompatible Mods warning/error appearing at incorrect times*
- Fixed missing localisation text for a wall lamp and a double sliding door
- Fixed missing Spanish language choice in start + settings menus
- Fixed some general loading issues
Changes:
- Changed the name of "Human Bufffet" to "Body Banquet"
*Note: If you are having any further issues with this dialog appearing, please report it to us on Steam, our Discord or the in-game reporting system
Changed files in this update