Hotfix: v0.8.9.2

Fixes:

Fixed an issue where guest reputation wasn't always loading correctly

Fixed an issue with loading staff

Fixed the back button on the load game menu

Fixed issue where not all audio wasn't being controlled by sliders in the setting menu

Fixed some issues with Incompatible Mods warning/error appearing at incorrect times*

Fixed missing localisation text for a wall lamp and a double sliding door

Fixed missing Spanish language choice in start + settings menus

Fixed some general loading issues

Changes:

Changed the name of "Human Bufffet" to "Body Banquet"

*Note: If you are having any further issues with this dialog appearing, please report it to us on Steam, our Discord or the in-game reporting system