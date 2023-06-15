 Skip to content

Hotel Magnate update for 15 June 2023

Hotfix: v0.8.9.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11473913 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where guest reputation wasn't always loading correctly
  • Fixed an issue with loading staff
  • Fixed the back button on the load game menu
  • Fixed issue where not all audio wasn't being controlled by sliders in the setting menu
  • Fixed some issues with Incompatible Mods warning/error appearing at incorrect times*
  • Fixed missing localisation text for a wall lamp and a double sliding door
  • Fixed missing Spanish language choice in start + settings menus
  • Fixed some general loading issues

Changes:

  • Changed the name of "Human Bufffet" to "Body Banquet"

*Note: If you are having any further issues with this dialog appearing, please report it to us on Steam, our Discord or the in-game reporting system

Changed files in this update

Hotel Magnate Content Depot 832361
  • Loading history…
Hotel Magnate Mac Depot Depot 832362
  • Loading history…
Hotel Magnate Linux Depot 832363
  • Loading history…
