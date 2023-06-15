Klei Fest and "Terror Below" Update is Now Live!

Something sinister is seeping to the surface, and new horrors have taken up residence in the dark. Will our Survivors be able to band together to push back the encroaching darkness, or are the cracks in their resolve already starting to show?

What's New?

New Features

Dark Miasma will spew from Shadow rifts opened by defeating the Ancient Fuelweaver or by server settings.

New shadow thralls will emerge from the Miasma bringing new materials to craft new “Horrible” tools and gear.

Start of a new Scrapbook feature.

Notes for Modders

This update’s mod release ID is R29_SHADOW_RIFT

Streaming Drops



We're offering a new set of streaming drops over on Twitch.tv. [Check out this post for details](klei.gg/CurrentDrop).

New Skins!



Complete Triumphant Chest ($15.99usd)

This Complete Triumphant Chest contains the complete Triumphant series of survivor skins.

Moon vs. Shadow Chest ($9.99usd)

This Moon vs. Shadow Chest contains Winona, Wigfrid, and Wolfgang's Moonbound skin items, and Wortox, Walter, and Warly's Triumphant skin items.

Rhymes with Play!



And more!

We've also turned on the Midsummer Cawnival and we've got a special item added to Klei Rewards, here's some points so you can grab that, if you want it. This post is massive, so I am keeping it simple. This is not the end of our series of "From Beyond" updates! (Yes, that's right. It's not over yet, don't worry. Things are looking pretty bleak for our survivors. Maybe you should worry.)

Have fun!

It's Time For Klei Fest!

Hey Everybody! Klei Fest is here!

Summer is on its way and that means so is Klei Fest. During Klei Fest, we have a burst of content, items, events, sales, and more interesting things happening for all things Klei!

We've got game updates for Hot Lava, Oxygen Not Included, and Don't Starve Together. We have a new game to announce and we've even got more exciting news and demos from Klei Publishing and more!

Check out our sale page here. And scroll down for tons of news, updates, and announcements.

All Things Klei!

Hot Lava

New Items, Taunts, and more!

Prepare for another scorching hot summer with Hot Lava. We’ve got new summer activities, two new playable characters complete with their own unique unlockable items, taunts, and action files, new summer activities, and more!

For more details run, jump or swing on over to the store page on Steam.

[img][/img]

[/quote]https://store.steampowered.com/app/382560/Hot_Lava/

Oxygen Not Included

New starting Asteroid, Skins and Quality of Life Improvements!

We have a new update for Oxygen Not Included as well! We have a brand new Starting Asteroid for players to test their skills, some user experience improvements, and a new “Move To” tool for objects.

Check out the update and get a special Puft atmo suit skin just for logging in!

[img][/img]

[/quote]https://store.steampowered.com/app/457140/Oxygen_Not_Included/

Rotwood

Combat Focus Test Now Available!

Rotwood is almost here! For a small taste of the action, head on over to the Steam store page and participate in our combat focus test!

During our single-player combat focus test, players will get to play a combat focused version of the game so you can let us know what you think.

Sign-up now!

[img][/img]

[/quote]https://store.steampowered.com/app/2015270/Rotwood/

Dread Pilots

Survival at all costs!

From Klei Entertainment, creators of Don't Starve, Invisible Inc, and Griftlands comes Dread Pilots, a new space survival exploration sandbox game.

You are a Dread Pilot, an unfortunate soul trapped in a dangerous and uncaring purgatory with only your wits to aid you in your quest to escape.

Head on over to Steam and wishlist now to keep up to date with news on the game as it develops!

[img][/img]

[/quote]

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1766500/Dread_Pilots/

Klei Publishing

Mind Over Magic

Check out the new trailer!

The wizards at Sparkypants are excited to announce that Mind Over Magic will have a demo live for Steam Next Fest June 19th through June 26th!

Build and manage a school to teach aspiring mages dangerous arcane arts. Soothe sanity-shaking nightmares and explore the perilous Underschool, all the while trying to keep everyone alive and content. But beware the ever-encroaching Fog…

Make sure to wishlist Mind Over Magic on Steam to keep up to date on the latest news!

[img][/img]

[/quote]

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1270580/Mind_Over_Magic/

Beastieball

Announcing Beastieball!

We’re also excited to announce that we’re working with Greg Lobanov and Wishes Unlimited, creators of Wandersong and Chicory on their next game, Beastieball! Coach a sports team of Beasties in this turn-based volleyball RPG! Your Beasties’ relationships power up their teamwork!

Excited to learn more? You can read all about Beastieball, listen to samples from the soundtrack, and more while backing the game on Kickstarter. There’s also this super fun explainer video from Greg and the Wishes Unlimited team at Day of the Devs. And did we mention the playable demo?

And of course, don’t forget to wishlist Beastieball so we can notify you when it comes out.

[img][/img]

[/quote]

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1864950/Beastieball/

Lab Rat

Play the demo!

If you haven’t had a chance to check out the Lab Rat demo, now is the time.

Lab Rat is a hand-crafted narrative puzzler masquerading as a machine-generated video game. This satirical adventure stars a metrics-obsessed AI who will monitor, profile, and guide you as you solve over a hundred unique spatial problems.

The demo is available until June 26th, so check it out and be sure to wishlist on Steam!

[img][/img]

[/quote]

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1304610/Lab_Rat/