Azarine Heart update for 15 June 2023

Alpha 1.3.1 Patch - June 14th

One directory folder has been removed to reduce disk space from around 2 GB to around half that now. If there are errors, please post in the discussion boards.

Bugfix patch:

  • Plants no longer block pathways in Aldamasi or Bergano Wood.
  • Chayden no longer lacks a BGM track everywhere except the Abbey.
  • Removed the Double Trentius Tobias bug after completing the Loravine Shrine quest.
  • Fixed a bug where the player can walk through walls and palisades.
  • Overhauled the Loyal Dragon battle.
  • Fixed a bug where "The Perquisition" questline doesn't update and softlocks the main quest. Fixed a bug where the "Judas King" questline doesn't update and softlocks the main quest.
  • Fixed Glorin Simarel's dialogue tree, where he originally defaulted to always going home.
  • Added the 'soft light' to the Delver's Helm armor reward.
  • Updated the world map, accessed with the A Key.

