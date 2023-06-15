Alpha 1.3.1 Patch - June 14th

One directory folder has been removed to reduce disk space from around 2 GB to around half that now. If there are errors, please post in the discussion boards.
Bugfix patch:
- Plants no longer block pathways in Aldamasi or Bergano Wood.
- Chayden no longer lacks a BGM track everywhere except the Abbey.
- Removed the Double Trentius Tobias bug after completing the Loravine Shrine quest.
- Fixed a bug where the player can walk through walls and palisades.
- Overhauled the Loyal Dragon battle.
- Fixed a bug where "The Perquisition" questline doesn't update and softlocks the main quest. Fixed a bug where the "Judas King" questline doesn't update and softlocks the main quest.
- Fixed Glorin Simarel's dialogue tree, where he originally defaulted to always going home.
- Added the 'soft light' to the Delver's Helm armor reward.
- Updated the world map, accessed with the A Key.
Changed files in this update