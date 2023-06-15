Update 1.0.3.

Some additional features and a smudge of balancing.
Thank you Crooueks, Shotgun Justice & Maxsteady
Changelog
- Secondary equipable consumable added
- Consumable unequipping added
- Consumable equipped indicators in inventory added
- Use/Switch Consumable button prompts added
- Plague Ring effect changed from XP boost to Blight Blast boost
- Blight Blast buffed
- Ring nerfed
- Golden Staff nerfed
- Prices jacked up a bit
- Blight Blast movement bug fixed
And special thanks and a round of applause to Maxsteady for always trying out whether or not features work with an Xbox One controller!
Changed files in this update