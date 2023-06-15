 Skip to content

Plague of Yamorn update for 15 June 2023

Update 1.0.3.

Plague of Yamorn update for 15 June 2023

Update 1.0.3.

Some additional features and a smudge of balancing.
Thank you Crooueks, Shotgun Justice & Maxsteady

Changelog
  • Secondary equipable consumable added
  • Consumable unequipping added
  • Consumable equipped indicators in inventory added
  • Use/Switch Consumable button prompts added
  • Plague Ring effect changed from XP boost to Blight Blast boost
  • Blight Blast buffed
  • Ring nerfed
  • Golden Staff nerfed
  • Prices jacked up a bit
  • Blight Blast movement bug fixed

And special thanks and a round of applause to Maxsteady for always trying out whether or not features work with an Xbox One controller!

