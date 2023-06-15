Update 1.0.3.

Some additional features and a smudge of balancing.

Thank you Crooueks, Shotgun Justice & Maxsteady

Changelog

Secondary equipable consumable added

Consumable unequipping added

Consumable equipped indicators in inventory added

Use/Switch Consumable button prompts added



Plague Ring effect changed from XP boost to Blight Blast boost

Blight Blast buffed

Ring nerfed

Golden Staff nerfed

Prices jacked up a bit

Blight Blast movement bug fixed

And special thanks and a round of applause to Maxsteady for always trying out whether or not features work with an Xbox One controller!