Hello Demigods!

Update 0.23 “Where is my Super Suit?” will be live soon! Here’s what’s new:

Mod Support 1.0

Avatar Mods are now possible in Project Demigod.

Weapon Poses can be created and set in the SDK, but some of them are still off. I’ll be releasing a hotfix for this soon.

Full, dynamic hand posing for climbable surfaces, enemy grabs, etc.

Release of “Project Demi-Mod”, the modding SDK. It is available on GitHub here. Instructions for using the SDK are here. I’ll create a video for instructions soon too.

Mod.io Integration with the Player Menu. It now has its own tab. You need to open this browser every time you start a new game session to load in your mods.

Future updates will have drag & drop mod support as well, for offline and Nexus mods.

If setup correctly, the modded avatars will also work with color customization and the Save System. Note that some avatars are all 1 material so it isn’t possible to customize every part.

PCVR mods and Quest mods are different, and will NOT work on different platforms. Be sure you create/build/download the right ones.

New Dive Mechanic (Experimental)

Player can now dive by looking directly at the ground and clicking the Right Joystick. Click it again to return to normal orientation.

Can be enabled/disabled in Settings.

New Manual Recovery Mechanic

With all of the crazy physics, acrobatics, and movement modes, the player body can get out of its normal orientation. Manual Recovery lets you return to normal orientation by bringing your left hand near your head and clicking the Left Joystick.

Can be enabled/disabled in Settings.

Future updates will include Mod Support for Maps, Enemies, and more.

Finally, a quick personal note: many of you already know that I was hospitalized a few weeks ago. I was diagnosed with an auto-immune disorder that causes waves of fatigue, dizziness, nausea, etc. I’ve been getting better with treatment, but it took a lot out of me, so I wasn’t able to work on the game anywhere near as much as I wanted. This update isn’t the most polished, and I’m sure some bugs will happen, but I’ll push a small update for the game in a couple weeks, along with improvements to the SDK.