Pocket Bravery is OUT NOW on Steam!

Fighting fans, the time has come!

We are super excited to announce that Pocket Bravery is OUT NOW and available to play.

We would like to say thank you for playing our demo's, trying out the game and supporting us on our journey.

Check out the launch trailer below:



Here is what is in store for you:

Embark on Nuno's tale of redemption , guiding him in mastering his newfound powers, while also aiding others in their pursuit to uncover the secrets of the criminal syndicate Matilha...

Select from 13 distinct characters, each boasting their own unique abilities and playstyles that add depth and variety to every match.

20 diverse arenas spanning the globe - each intricately designed to pay homage to real-life locations in Japan, India, Brazil, Nigeria, and beyond.

Unleash the power of elemental forces like ice, electricity, and fire as you skilfully charge your meter, paving the way to unleash a barrage of combos on your opponent.

Online Multiplayer Powered By 'Rollback Netcode' for ultra-low latency fighting on the world's stage!

Learn the basics of combo training in 'Combo Factory' with predetermined sequences, or use your creativity to create your own and discover what your favourite fighter is capable of!

Flexible control schemes, players can choose between default and accessible modes, catering to both competitive and casual players alike.

TONS OF GAME MODES!

STORY MODE: Explore the branching story of Pocket Bravery through the eyes of multiple characters. Uncover the secrets of the criminal syndicate Matilha in your quest for redemption!

ARCADE MODE: Take on a traditional arcade mode, where you choose your fighter and clash with a series of opponents until you reach the final boss. Each character has their own rival, who you will need to fight before the final showdown!

VERSUS: Fight locally with a friend, take on the CPU or jump online!

ONLINE: Take the fight online with 'rollback netcode' for low latency action! Try casual and ranked matches, or join the battle lobby for up to 14 players.

SURVIVAL: Choose a character and survive a barrage of battles. Each wave has 10 opponents and you earn points by defeating each with the difficulty increasing over time.

TIME ATTACK: Defeat as many opponents as fast as you can. Enemies can drop orbs that will help or hurt your performance.

TRIALS: There are 10 trials for each character to test your skills!

TUTORIAL: If you are new to fighting games, or just want to brush up on your skills, you can try the tutorial to grasp the basics quickly. Learn about the gauges and technical terms in the game so you don't miss a thing!

TRAINING: Put everything into practice in this mode and try your favourite characters' attacks through a wide array of options. Record and playback an action to try different defences or counters.

COMBO FACTORY: Build your perfect combos with a huge variety of options, even down to the very frame in which each attack will be executed! Practice your new combo sequence so you're ready to use it competitively!

GALLERY: Watch all the videos from the story and arcade modes, all the voice lines for each character, and messages from the supporters of the game. Even check out promotional and fan art submitted by fans of Pocket Bravery!

SHOP: Earn 'Battle Points' and check out new stages, character colours, titles and more to completely customise your game! There are even some new arcade modes that you can buy in the shop for an all-new experience of Pocket Bravery

Make sure to stay with us for more upcoming content coming in the future and we look forward to seeing you wrecking opponents in game!

Deluxe & Ultimate Editions Now Available

Level up your Pocket Bravery Experience and secure future planned DLC!

Digital Ultimate Edition:

WHAT'S INCLUDED?

Full STD Edition Game

13 Playable Character At Launch

20 Stages At Launch

FUTURE DLC

8 Additional Future DLC Characters*

8 Additional Future DLC Stages*

8 Additional Future DLC OST*

8 Additional Future DLC Arcade Endings*

*All future DLC and Seasonal content will be announced and delivered post-release.

Digital Deluxe Edition

WHAT'S INCLUDED?

Full STD Edition Game

13 Playable Character At Launch

20 Stages At Launch

FUTURE DLC

4 Additional Future DLC Characters*

4 Additional Future DLC Stages*

4 Additional Future DLC OST*

4 Additional Future DLC Arcade Endings*

*All future DLC and Seasonal content will be announced and delivered post-release.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1555150/Pocket_Bravery/