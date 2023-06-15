 Skip to content

Launch Director update for 15 June 2023

Performance update (V3.3)

Build 11473607 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing Launch Director!

This update features reworked lighting and various technical optimisations, resulting in higher frame rates. There are more performance improvements to come in the near future.

