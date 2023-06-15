Performance update (V3.3)

Thank you for playing Launch Director!
This update features reworked lighting and various technical optimisations, resulting in higher frame rates. There are more performance improvements to come in the near future.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Thank you for playing Launch Director!
This update features reworked lighting and various technical optimisations, resulting in higher frame rates. There are more performance improvements to come in the near future.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update