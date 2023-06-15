Update 1.3

Social Media:

Main Changes

_The Reprimand (meeting Binman for the first time) now has an intro where you arrive on the flying rock.

Removed loading screens (Forgot to add last update)

The Adjudicator is more rugged looking

Added more rocks including strange monolithic rocks at the beginning and end of The Adjudicator

Reduced the difficulty of the jumps at the end of The Forest (by increasing platform/rock heights)

The monkey is now scarier.

You now appear in the Bob Ross (Bin Ross) bedroom section already looking at the laptop.

Made minor adjustments to the games 'Kinglumps' intro._

Other Changes

The Door platform textures have been adjusted

Main Menu audio fade when selecting a chapter

Fixed fog fade on The View

Prevented the player going off the path during The Computer

The Primordial watchers audio fades upon leaving The Maze

Added reflections/specular to the Broken heads in The Graveyard

Prevented falling through the map when using teleport at the end of The Overpass



Thinking about removing and replacing the chase sequence at the end. I think its a bit corny. What do you folks think?

Thinking about removing and replacing the chase sequence at the end. I think its a bit corny. What do you folks think?


