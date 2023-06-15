 Skip to content

Realm Of Cubes update for 15 June 2023

Boat Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11473385 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a bug where you would get yeeted off the boat into the abyss when traveling too fast
-Fixed a error where it was trying to detect terrain even if terrain isn't underneath your feet
-Added a new boat in Stoneguard City that will take you to region 4. Region 4 is still not completely finished yet so be warned!

